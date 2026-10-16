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Pet Valu Holdings Ltd.

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd.


Date: 2026-10-16 10:27:46

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:00 AM EST - Pet Valu Holdings Ltd.: Will release its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 on Tuesday, November 10, at approximately 6:30am ET, followed by a live webcast and conference call at 8:30am ET. Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. shares T are trading up $0.36 at $20.01.

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Baystreet.ca

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