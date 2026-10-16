Future Mineral Resources Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:14 AM EST - Future Mineral Resources Inc.: Has entered into an amendment to the share purchase agreement dated February 2, 2026 to acquire the remaining 52% ownership interest in its flagship nickel–zinc–lead project in Poland. Future Mineral Resources Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $0.22.
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