TEGNA Appoints Tim Thomas To Lead WXIA-WATL In Atlanta And WMAZ In Macon

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Thomas moves from president and general manager of TEGNA's Tampa and Jacksonville stations

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEGNA Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) today announced that it has appointed Tim Thomas to lead WXIA, the company's NBC affiliate in Atlanta, its sister station, WATL, and WMAZ, the CBS affiliate in Macon. He will be responsible for overseeing station operations across platforms and driving results for advertisers.

Thomas brings a proven track record of innovation and performance to the position. An experienced media executive with more than two decades of leadership across broadcast, digital, and station operations, Thomas is currently serving as president and general manager of TEGNA Florida, leading the company's Tampa-St. Petersburg and Jacksonville operations and overseeing a multi-market strategy focused on audience growth, revenue, streaming and operational performance.

Thomas succeeds president and general manager Kristie Gonzales at WXIA-WATL and WMAZ. Gonzales has been named a vice president of ad sales, overseeing the sales teams in TEGNA's Northeast and Southeast regions.

“Tim is a visionary leader who blends operational excellence with clear insight into what drives our future growth and success,” said Joan Barrett, group general manager for TEGNA's Northeast and Southeast regions.“We are confident he will bring that same passion, energy, and proven track record to the Atlanta and Macon markets.”

“I was at WXIA earlier in my career, and I'm excited to return to continue the station's success across platforms,” said Thomas.“I'm looking forward to working with the teams in Atlanta and Macon to create meaningful content and to develop new opportunities that will increase our impact for viewers and advertisers.”

Before assuming his role in Florida, Thomas served as president and general manager of TEGNA's West Texas stations, KWES, KXVA, and KIDY, where he led all operations and significantly increased broadcast share. Under his leadership, KWES was awarded a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Overall Excellence in 2022. Prior to that, Thomas acted as station operations manager for WXIA-WATL in Atlanta, where he oversaw local on-air and digital programming and developed new business opportunities.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST), operating independently of Nexstar consistent with the Hold Separate Order issued by the United States District Court for the Eastern District of California on April 17, 2026. TEGNA is a multiplatform media company operating 64 local television stations in 51 U.S. markets, and hundreds of websites, mobile and Connected TV (CTV) apps, and Premion, a leading Connected TV and Over-the-Top (OTT) advertising platform.

For media inquiries, contact:

Molly McMahon

Sr. Director, Corporate Communications

703-873-6422

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at