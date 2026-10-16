Global Hydrogen Technology Testing, Inspection And Certification Market To Reach $11.8 Billion By 2031

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) “According to BCC Research, the global hydrogen technology TIC market is projected to grow from $4.7 billion in 2025 to $11.8 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 17.4% during 2026–2031.”

Boston, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for hydrogen technology testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) is projected to grow from $4.7 billion in 2025 to $11.8 billion by 2031, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.4% over the forecast period 2026–2031, according to BCC Research's newly published report, Global Hydrogen Technology Testing, Inspection and Certification Market. The report identifies mounting regulatory pressure, accelerating infrastructure deployment, and hydrogen's inherent safety requirements as the structural forces underpinning sustained market expansion.

Key Findings

. The global hydrogen technology TIC market is valued at $4.7 billion in 2025 and is forecast to reach $11.8 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 17.4% (2026–2031), driven primarily by global net-zero commitments compelling governments and industries to adopt hydrogen technologies and verify regulatory compliance through independent TIC services.

. Asia-Pacific is the dominant region, accounting for 53.8% of the global market, reflecting the scale and pace of hydrogen infrastructure investment across China, Japan, South Korea, and India - each of which has established national hydrogen strategies backed by substantial public funding.

. Regulatory mandates are creating structurally non-discretionary demand for TIC services. The EU's Renewable Energy Directive (RED III) requires that industrial hydrogen applications sourced from Renewable Fuels of Non-Biological Origin (RFNBOs) meet stringent GHG emission-reduction criteria, making rigorous third-party certification a legal prerequisite rather than an optional expenditure.

. Government investment in hydrogen hubs, production facilities, and infrastructure is directly expanding the addressable TIC market. Each new electrolyzer installation, pipeline segment, storage facility, or refueling station requires independent testing, inspection, and certification before operation - creating a recurring, asset-linked revenue stream for TIC providers as project pipelines grow across major economies.

. Hydrogen's physical properties - including a flammable range of 4% to 75% in air, high diffusivity, and small molecular size - make safety validation a technical and commercial imperative. Emerging technologies reshaping the TIC landscape include advanced gas and flame detection sensors, autonomous and robotic inspection tools, nondestructive testing (NDT) methods for hydrogen systems, and the introduction of electrolyzer certification standards such as DNV ST-J301. New certification frameworks including India's Green Hydrogen Certification Scheme (GHCI), launched in April 2025, and the CertifHy EU RFNBO voluntary scheme are expanding TIC scope beyond safety into origin and emissions verification.

. The competitive landscape is dominated by established global TIC incumbents, including SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA, Bureau Veritas, TÜV Rheinland, TÜV SÜD, DEKRA Automobil GmbH, DNV AS, Intertek Group Plc, UL LLC., Applus+, and TÜV Nord Group.

Market Drivers

The hydrogen TIC market is being shaped by a convergence of policy, infrastructure investment, and end-use demand. Countries representing a substantial share of global emissions - including the U.S., China, India, and EU member states - have embedded hydrogen into their core decarbonization strategies, creating legally enforceable compliance requirements that generate direct and recurring demand for TIC services. As hydrogen deployment scales across refining, chemicals, and iron and steel production, the proliferation of electrolyzers, storage systems, pipelines, and import chains multiplies the volume of assets requiring certification before and during operation.

Equally significant is the emergence of mandatory and voluntary certification schemes that extend TIC demand beyond traditional safety testing. Origin verification, carbon intensity auditing, and RFNBO compliance are becoming standard requirements for hydrogen producers seeking market access - particularly into the EU. This regulatory evolution is broadening the commercial scope of TIC providers and creating differentiated service lines with higher technical barriers to entry.

Investment Considerations

For investors, the hydrogen TIC market presents a high-growth opportunity anchored in non-discretionary regulatory spend rather than purely discretionary capital expenditure, lending the sector meaningful revenue visibility through policy cycles. Asia-Pacific's outsized market share makes regional exposure a key variable in portfolio positioning. Established global TIC providers with accredited hydrogen-specific laboratories, digital inspection capabilities, and cross-jurisdictional certification expertise are best positioned to capture disproportionate share as the market scales. However, investors should weigh structural headwinds: high capital costs for hydrogen infrastructure may temper the pace of new asset formation, while the absence of harmonized global standards and a scarcity of qualified hydrogen TIC specialists introduce execution risk and constrain scalability. Intensifying competition from new market entrants is also compressing margins, increasing pressure on incumbents to invest in technical differentiation and geographic reach.

About the Report

Global Hydrogen Technology Testing, Inspection and Certification Market provides comprehensive market sizing, segmentation by service type, end-use sector, and geography, alongside competitive intelligence and forecasts through 2031.

About BCC Research

BCC Research provides objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities with detailed market research reports. Our experienced industry analysts assess growth trends, identify and evaluate new and changing market opportunities, and provide critical information and innovative decision support tools to help inform the strategic decision-making process.

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