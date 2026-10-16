My Power Negotiator Expands Collective Buying Model For Texas Electricity Customers

Houston residents recently secured a negotiated electricity energy rate of 5.7¢/kWh through the company's collective buying approach.

MISSOURI CITY, TX, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- My Power Negotiator, a Texas electricity brokerage platform, is expanding its collective buying model designed to help residential customers access negotiated electricity rate opportunities based on location and combined consumer demand.Rather than having each household shop for electricity independently, My Power Negotiator brings together customers in the same market who are looking to switch or renew their electricity plans and approaches providers with the combined demand represented by the group.The model was recently put into practice in Houston, where more than 100 participating residents were brought together and secured a negotiated electricity energy rate of 5.7 cents per kilowatt-hour.“Most residential customers enter the electricity market one account at a time,” said Veeru of My Power Negotiator.“When customers in the same area come together, we can approach providers with meaningful demand and ask what they are prepared to offer that group.”My Power Negotiator says it has also been pursuing negotiated rate opportunities in other parts of Texas based on customer location, ZIP code, available providers and market conditions.Customers can join the collective buying process with no participation fee and no obligation to enroll in a negotiated plan. If an opportunity becomes available in their area, they can review the plan and decide whether it works for their household before making a commitment.The company's approach combines collective buying with individual plan analysis. Customers can review available opportunities based on their own electricity usage rather than relying only on an advertised rate.For Houston resident Sam, who participated in the recent group, the process provided a simpler way to approach electricity shopping.“Instead of trying to figure out dozens of plans on my own, I knew there was a group of us coming together and that the rate was being negotiated for us,” Sam said.“It made the process much easier and gave me more confidence in the rate we were getting.”My Power Negotiator says the objective is not to promise the same negotiated rate in every location. Electricity pricing and plan availability can vary by ZIP code, provider and market conditions.“Collective buying gives customers another way to approach the market,” Veeru said.“Texas consumers already have the power to choose. We want to help them use their buying power together as well.”ABOUT MY POWER NEGOTIATOR:My Power Negotiator is a Texas electricity brokerage platform operated by MyPowerMarket Inc. d/b/a MyPowerNegotiator. The company helps residential and commercial customers evaluate electricity plans based on location, usage and plan structure, while also organizing collective buying groups to pursue negotiated electricity rate opportunities with providers.MyPowerMarket Inc. d/b/a MyPowerNegotiator operates under PUCT Certificate No. 250187.

Veerendhar Ponagandla

MyPowerMarket Inc.

+1 832-713-6777

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My Power Negotiator Expands Collective Buying Model for Texas Electricity Customers News Provided By MyPowerNegotiator October 16, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Energy Industry, Manufacturing



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