Global Industrial Releases Guide To Parking Lot And Facility Traffic Safety

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) PORT WASHINGTON, NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Global Industrial, a leading provider of industrial equipment and supplies, has released a practical guide addressing traffic and pedestrian safety risks in parking lots, parking garages, and connected facility spaces, titled“Where Traffic Meets Risk: A Practical Guide to Parking Lot and Facility Safety.” The guide outlines how facilities can reduce vehicle-pedestrian conflicts through improved layout design, signage, physical controls, and lighting.Parking Areas Carry Outsized Safety RiskParking lots and garages rank among the most active and least supervised spaces in a facility. Employees, visitors, delivery vehicles, and material handling equipment frequently converge in areas without the oversight found in interior operations. Tens of thousands of crashes occur in parking lots and garage structures each year, according to National Safety Council data, with many involving low-speed vehicle movement and pedestrian interaction. Struck-by incidents remain a leading cause of serious workplace injury in areas where vehicles and pedestrians share space, per the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.Traffic Flow Extends From Lot to Facility InteriorMarked lanes, directional arrows, and designated entry and exit points establish predictable movement patterns that reduce driver hesitation. Parking garages require additional attention to directional flow and height clearance due to confined spaces and limited maneuverability. Designated walkways, crosswalk markings, and clearly identified crossings separate vehicle traffic from pedestrian pathways.That same flow logic carries indoors. Vehicles, forklifts, and pedestrians share interior spaces such as loading docks, staging areas, and warehouse aisles. A cohesive traffic safety strategy aligns outdoor traffic flow with indoor operations through consistent signage, defined travel lanes, and pedestrian zones that extend from the parking lot into the facility.Signage and Physical Controls Work Together to Shape BehaviorSignage and pavement markings communicate expectations to drivers and pedestrians without requiring active supervision. Speed limits, stop points, directional flow, and pedestrian crossings all depend on signs and markings that remain visible and legible, yet both tend to fade or become obstructed over time.Global Industrial's guide outlines several physical controls that reinforce that guidance:- Speed bumps and humps reduce vehicle speed at entrances, crosswalks, and loading zones.- Wheel stops and parking curbs define parking spaces and prevent encroachment into pedestrian areas.- Bollards create physical barriers that protect building entrances, equipment, and high-traffic pedestrian zones.- Line striping and parking lot stencils reinforce lane, crosswalk, and designated-area markings.- Traffic cones, barricades, and delineator posts provide flexible control during construction, events, or changing traffic patterns.Lighting and Seasonal Conditions Affect Risk LevelsPoor lighting increases collision risk during early morning, evening, and overnight operations. Reflective materials, barricade lights, and illuminated markers improve awareness in low-visibility environments, particularly in parking garages and enclosed structures with reduced natural light. Wet surfaces, snow, ice, and debris reduce traction and visibility, while cold weather can obscure pavement markings and shorter daylight hours further limit visibility. Facilities benefit from regular inspection and adjustment of traffic safety measures as conditions change.Selecting the Right Solutions by Risk AreaProduct selection depends on where risk concentrates within a facility. Fixed infrastructure such as bollards and parking curbs establishes long-term structure, while temporary devices such as cones, barricades, and portable signage allow facilities to respond to seasonal demands or short-term changes. Global Industrial's customer-service team works directly with facilities to match traffic control products to specific risk areas across entrances, pedestrian crossings, parking spaces, building perimeters, parking garages, and loading dock zones.Facilities can access the full guide,“Where Traffic Meets Risk: A Practical Guide to Parking Lot and Facility Safety,” and explore traffic control product options on the Global Industrial website.About Global IndustrialGlobal Industrial has served as a source for industrial equipment and supplies for more than 75 years, offering hundreds of thousands of hand-picked and tested products across material handling, storage and shelving, safety and security, janitorial and facility maintenance, and HVAC and fans. The company serves businesses of all sizes and the public sector throughout North America, combining product expertise with same-day shipment on most orders, extensive account management tools, and competitive pricing to deliver customized solutions built around each customer's needs.

Iva Gyurgina

Global Industrial Services Inc

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Global Industrial Releases Guide to Parking Lot and Facility Traffic Safety News Provided By Global Industrial Services Inc October 16, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Manufacturing



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