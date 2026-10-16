Techlife Columbus Returns, New Leadership And Expanded Community Vision

Kristine Tsirigotis, TechLife Columbus Leader & CEO of Hive+Co

TechLife Columbus relaunches with a bold new vision, bringing together tech leaders, innovators, and the community through events and meaningful connections.

- Kristine Tsirigotis, TechLife Columbus Leader & CEO of Hive+CoCOLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hive+Co CEO Kristine Tsirigotis tapped to lead the next chapter of the longtime Columbus tech community, expanding programming, partnerships and opportunities for connection.**TechLife Columbus announced its official relaunch under new leadership, introducing an expanded vision for connecting the people, companies and organizations powering Central Ohio's technology ecosystem.Kristine Tsirigotis, CEO and Co-Founder of Hive+Co, will lead TechLife's next chapter, bringing experience in technology, talent, entrepreneurship and community building.The relaunch will honor TechLife's legacy while expanding technical education, professional development, mentorship, wellness programming and meaningful community experiences.Building on a LegacyFounded in 2008 by Ben and Sandy Blanquera, TechLife began when 15 technology and startup leaders gathered in their living room. Their vision was simple: strengthen Columbus tech by connecting its people.That gathering grew into a community serving thousands of professionals, executives, entrepreneurs and students, creating opportunities for careers, partnerships, mentorship and friendships."When Sandy and I helped start TechLife almost 20 years ago, the idea was simple: bring good people together and good things will happen," said Ben Blanquera, TechLife Co-Founder. "Technology brought people through the door, but the relationships made TechLife special. Kristine understands that deeply."New Leadership, Expanded VisionTsirigotis previously helped lead Columbus's Women in Technology International chapter and now leads Hive+Co, a workforce solutions and consulting company serving Central Ohio employers."Kristine has a unique ability to bring people together and turn ideas into action," said Randy Dean, CEO of Revel IT. "She understands technology, talent and the relationships that make communities thrive. She has the energy and vision to take TechLife somewhere new.""TechLife already has something incredibly valuable: a recognizable name, a rich history and people who want to see it thrive," said Tsirigotis. "My vision is for TechLife to become the front door to Columbus tech. Whether you're a student, founder, CIO, technologist or newcomer looking for your people, there's a place for you here."TechLife will revive signature events including IT Martini, Tech Strategy and Tech Takeover while introducing year-round programming organized around three pillars:- Learn: Technical education, professional development, mentorship and executive leadership programming.- Connect: Networking events, community gatherings and experiences connecting professionals across industries and career stages.- Belong: Wellness initiatives, volunteering and shared-interest experiences fostering relationships beyond the workplace.A Technical Advisory Group will guide educational programming, while a Volunteer Team will help shape events, partnerships and community experiences.Powered by Community PartnershipsRevel IT is providing foundational support for TechLife's relaunch. Big Kitty Labs is helping refresh the brand and digital community experience, while COhatch will support expanded programming spanning professional development, wellness and shared interests.TechLife will also collaborate with existing user groups, meetups, educators and community organizations to amplify their work."The best version of TechLife isn't something any one company or person builds," said Tsirigotis. "It should belong to the community."Creating a More Connected ColumbusHistorically, TechLife events attracted 150–200 attendees at Tech Takeover, more than 100 at Tech Strategy and up to 400 at IT Martini.TechLife's renewed vision aims to engage thousands annually while strengthening connections among hundreds of organizations."Success isn't just having people in a room," said Tsirigotis. "It's someone finding a mentor, a company discovering talent, or two leaders meeting and creating something together. That's what makes a community powerful."Celebrate the Relaunch: October 24The community is invited to celebrate at the TechLife Columbus 2.0 Launch Party, held alongside COhatch CarniFall on Saturday, October 24, 2026, from 3–11 p.m. at COhatch Westerville.Technology professionals, community partners, longtime supporters and newcomers are welcome.Register: TechLifeColumbus

Kristine Tsirigotis

Techlife Columbus

+1 614-365-0110

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

TechLife Columbus returns, New Leadership and Expanded Community Vision News Provided By Techlife Columbus October 16, 2026, 14:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.