Brands Can Now Find Fast-Growing Tiktok Creators With Tiger Finder's Rising Stars

Tiger Finder's Rising Stars filter helps brands discover TikTok creators with strong growth momentum.

The Rising Stars filter example: the filter narrows a search for US outdoor fitness creators to profiles with strong growth momentum.

Rising Star badges identify TikTok creators with strong recent growth directly in Tiger Finder's search results.

Rising Star example: a creator marked as a Rising Star in Tiger Finder shows a 314.4% increase in average video views over the past 90 days.

The new Rising Stars feature helps brands spot fast-growing creators early and build partnerships as their audiences expand.

- Alex Orap, founder of Tiger FinderLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tiger Finder, an AI tool for finding TikTok influencers, has introduced Rising Stars. The feature helps brands and agencies find fast-growing creators who match their campaign needs.Brands looking for their next TikTok partner can now spot fast-growing creators and explore collaborations while their audiences are taking off.Tiger Finder's new Rising Stars filter helps marketers identify rising talent early, creating an opportunity to build relationships before collaboration rates increase.For brands planning ongoing creator partnerships, getting in early can be valuable. A collaboration that begins while a creator is gaining momentum could reach a growing audience over time. It may also give a brand the opportunity to agree terms before the creator's rising popularity is reflected in their fees.Tiger Finder's Rising Stars makes it easier to bring fast-growing creators into campaign planning. Brands and agencies can use the filter to build a shortlist of rising talent for upcoming collaborations.According to the Interactive Advertising Bureau's September 2026 Outlook Study, 54% of US ad buyers surveyed expected to dedicate more time or resources to creator and influencer campaigns in 2026.Finding suitable partners remains a challenge. IAB's 2025 Creator Economy Ad Spend & Strategy Report found that around a third of brands considered finding the right creators their biggest hurdle.For brands building ongoing creator partnerships, Rising Stars offers a way to discover fast-growing TikTok talent early. The feature helps marketing teams identify creators whose audiences are expanding and explore relationships that could grow alongside them.Tiger Finder identifies Rising Stars by looking at recent audience growth and content performance, comparing creators with others of a similar size. Creators with small or large audiences can qualify.Matching profiles receive a Rising Star badge, and the fastest-growing matches appear first. Rising Star status updates as new data becomes available.Marketers can describe the creators they need in Tiger Finder and switch on“Rising stars only.” The results show fast-growing creators who match the campaign's requirements. Teams can save promising profiles to a shortlist and use the“Has email” filter to find creators with a public contact address.Rising Stars is included in Tiger Finder's free plan, with no credit card required.1. Can TikTok creators with small audiences qualify as Rising Stars?Yes. Tiger Finder compares creators with others of a similar size. Creators with small or large audiences can qualify based on their recent growth.2. Can a creator's Rising Star status change?Yes. Tiger Finder updates Rising Star status as new data becomes available. The badge reflects recent growth, so new creators can qualify as they gain momentum.3. Is Tiger Finder's Rising Stars filter free to use?Yes. Rising Stars is available on Tiger Finder's free plan. No credit card is required.

Alex Orap

Tiger Finder

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Demo: Find Fast-Growing TikTok Creators with Rising Stars

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Brands Can Now Find Fast-Growing TikTok Creators with Tiger Finder's Rising Stars News Provided By YouScan October 16, 2026, 14:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology



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