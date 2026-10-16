Leverage The Same Management Workflows And The Same OOB Capabilities On Dell Pcs With AMD Or Intel Processors

Manage your fleet with confidence, whichever processor you choose

Out-of-band management: Same capabilities, single console

Routine management and lifecycle updates: Same time, same effort

New infographics from Principled Technologies (PT) summarize hands-on testing of routine management, lifecycle updates, and out-of-band management on Dell PCs

ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Device refreshes rarely happen all at once. As organizations add new laptops team by team, many IT departments end up managing a mix of AMD and Intel processor-powered Dell PCs. With their new infographics, PT addresses a practical question for those teams: whether the processor inside a Dell PC changes the time and effort that routine management, lifecycle updates, and out-of-band (OOB) management require.Key findings.Same management workflow. In PT hands-on testing, IT deployed applications, configured BIOS settings with Microsoft Intune, and performed other routine tasks through the Dell Management Portal with the same time and effort on the AMD Ryzen PRO processor-powered and Intel processor-powered Dell PCs they tested..Same update processes. Both sets of tested systems received firmware updates through the Update Module in the Dell Management Portal, security patches through Windows Update for Business, and Dell-specific BIOS updates through Dell Command Update..No extra steps for fleet health. IT could provision OS configurations, routinely patch PCs, and deploy security policies without additional requirements or steps on either platform..Same OOB capabilities. AMD PRO technologies, managed through the AMD Management Console, matched Intel vPro on the four core OOB capabilities PT tested: boot control, soft shutdowns, security configuration management, and keyboard, video, and mouse (KVM) redirection.The out-of-band management infographic details each capability. Boot control lets IT force-boot a system into the BIOS, perform a network boot, or boot to a removable drive. Soft shutdowns close processes and unload drivers before power-off, and can run automatically when IT applies updates, to reduce the risk of data loss and hardware issues. Security configuration management covers HTTPS secure transport, web services management, and user authentication. KVM redirection gives IT full remote control of a system, even before the OS loads. Summarizing these results, the infographic states that“AMD PRO matched Intel vPro on every core OOB task.”According to AMD, AMD PRO technologies also provide security at the hardware, OS, and system level, along with streamlined deployment and management.For organizations that buy Dell PCs in waves, these findings indicate that IT can add AMD Ryzen PRO processor-powered systems to an existing fleet without changing its management tools or processes. The same portal, update tools, and OOB capabilities applied across both platforms in PT testing.To learn more, see the fleet management infographic, the OOB management infographic, and the lifecycle management infographic.About Principled Technologies, Inc.Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of fact-based marketing and competitive analysis backed by transparent methodologies.Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit .

Sharon Horton

Principled Technologies, Inc.

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Leverage the same management workflows and the same OOB capabilities on Dell PCs with AMD or Intel processors News Provided By Principled Technologies, Inc. October 16, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology



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