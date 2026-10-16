LTM Q2 Profit Slips 5 Pc Sequentially To Rs 1,398 Crore

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) IT services firm LTM on Friday reported a 5 per cent sequential decline in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 (Q2 FY27).

The company posted a net profit of Rs 1,398 crore in the second quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 1,466 crore in the preceding June quarter (Q1 FY27), according to its stock exchange filing.

Revenue from operations rose 2 per cent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 11,808 crore from Rs 11,608 crore reported in Q1 FY27.

Operating profit, measured as earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), increased 2.2 per cent sequentially to Rs 1,839 crore from Rs 1,799 crore.

EBIT margin remained largely stable during the quarter at 15.6 per cent, compared with 15.5 per cent in the previous quarter.

In dollar terms, revenue grew 1.1 per cent sequentially on a constant-currency basis to $1.24 billion.

On a year-on-year basis, constant-currency revenue expanded 5.1 per cent.

The company's order inflow stood at $1.26 billion during the quarter, lower than $1.68 billion in the June quarter and $1.59 billion recorded in the corresponding period last year.

Commenting on the performance, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Venu Lambu said the company's broad-based growth reflected successful execution of its AI-focused strategy.

LTM's total headcount rose to 88,835 employees at the end of September, with a net addition of 949 employees during the quarter.

Among business segments, the consumer vertical posted the strongest growth with revenue rising 8.6 per cent year-on-year in constant currency terms. Production grew 7.4 per cent, while technology and services increased 7 per cent. Financial services, the company's largest vertical, recorded a comparatively modest growth of 0.4 per cent.

Shares of LTM ended 3.66 per cent higher at Rs 4,390 on the National Stock Exchange on October 16 ahead of the earnings announcement. The results were released after market hours. At the closing price, the company commanded a market capitalisation of about Rs 1.30 lakh crore.