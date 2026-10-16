Armed Robbers Loot Jewellery Worth Lakhs In Broad Daylight In Bihar's Begusarai

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 16 (IANS) Armed criminals allegedly looted gold and silver jewellery worth lakhs of rupees from Maa Parvati Jewellers on Deendayal Road in Bihar's Begusarai district on Friday.

The assailants arrived on three motorcycles, held the shopkeeper at gunpoint and fled with jewellery and cash after firing several rounds in the marketplace.

The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Phulwariya police station, triggering panic among local traders and residents.

According to shopkeeper Bhavesh Kumar, the robbers escaped with around 200 grams of gold jewellery and two kg of silver ornaments, along with cash.

According to the shopkeeper's account, six assailants arrived on three motorcycles and entered the jewellery store.

Two assailants allegedly remained inside to collect the valuables, while four accomplices stayed outside.

The shopkeeper managed to break free and run out of the shop, raising an alarm.

The assailants outside allegedly opened fire, creating panic in the busy market.

The robbers then fled with the stolen valuables while continuing to fire, according to reports.

The Begusarai police reached the spot after receiving information about the robbery and gunfire.

Eight spent shell casings were recovered from the spot.

Investigators are examining CCTV footage from the surrounding area and questioning local residents and shopkeepers to identify the suspects.

Police are also attempting to establish the route used by the assailants to reach the market and the direction in which they escaped.

Efforts are underway to trace and arrest those involved. The investigation is underway.

The robbery sparked anger among local business owners, who blocked the road at Phulwariya Bazaar in protest.

The demonstrators used bamboo poles to obstruct traffic and demanded the immediate arrest of the accused.

Traders also called for increased police patrolling and stronger security arrangements in the market, expressing concern over the alleged armed robbery and firing in broad daylight.

With markets witnessing increased footfall ahead of Navratri and Durga Puja, the incident has heightened concerns among shopkeepers and shoppers about their safety.

Police are continuing their investigation to identify and apprehend the suspects.