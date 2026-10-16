BJP Fears Losing Power, Hence Labelling Democratic Opposition As 'Anti-National': Congress

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) Congress leader Pawan Khera on Friday claimed that the ruling BJP was frightened of losing its grip on power and hence pushing a certain narrative of 'regime change' demand as "anti-national and anarchic".

Addressing a press conference at Congress HQs here, Pawan Khera, Chairman of the party's Media and Publicity department, said that the anger of the youth and the general public was palpable on the streets across the country, and this is what has made the ruling dispensation nervous and jittery.

His response came after Union Minister Rajnath Singh rebuked the Congress party and its allies, claiming that they were attempting a Bangladesh-style regime change by inciting anarchy.

Khera asserted that changing a regime through elections is an integral part of democracy while outlining the Opposition's goal to defeat the government and effect a change in the regime through elections and not by anarchic means.

“BJP, rattled by the fear of losing power, is characterising this democratic opposition as anti-national,” he claimed.

Khera further claimed that not just the Opposition but the people at large are also raising questions over electoral irregularities.

“Whenever the BJP faces such questions-a natural part of democracy-they perceive this very democracy as treason,” he pointed out.

Hitting back at Rajnath Singh and other BJP leaders' remarks, the Rajya Sabha MP remarked that the Modi government's narrative is weakening, and such statements are being made out of a fear of losing power.

“Have you ever seen an opposition take to the streets to protest in support of the government?” he asked the Union Minister.

Citing examples of regime changes over the years, the Congress leader emphasised that changing a government through elections is a standard democratic process.

He also presented an old video of a speech delivered by Narendra Modi, prior to 2014, in which the latter allegedly spoke of 'uprooting' the then-central government. He also recalled that back in 2012–13, when there were protests against the then-UPA government, the BJP had extended its support to them.

Further lashing out at the BJP for coming out in defence of the Election Commission, he said that whenever questions are pointed at the Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, the entire BJP rushes to defend him.

He questioned why the Modi government was unwilling to remove Gyanesh Kumar from his position.

Kheral claimed that since the BJP came to power, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has effectively "RSS-ified" the entire country, placing "its own people into every institution".

He asserted that the Congress is committed to changing this regime and that it will indeed be changed.

Addressing a question regarding reports, which claimed that the Supreme Court had reprimanded Rahul Gandhi, Khera said that the Court's remarks were actually directed at a different petitioner.

He also accused the BJP of holding a press conference without properly verifying the Chief Justice's comments and disseminating false information about Rahul Gandhi.