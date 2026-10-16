Meghalaya CM Opens First Sports Science Centre In Shillong To Boost Athlete Performance

MENAFN - IANS) Shillong, Oct 16 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Friday inaugurated the state's first High-Performance Sports Science Centre in Shillong, aimed at strengthening scientific training, improving athletic performance and providing specialised injury prevention and rehabilitation services.

The facility has been established in collaboration with Abhinav Futuristics Pvt Ltd (AFL), an enterprise led by Abhinav Bindra, India's first individual Olympic gold medallist.

The initiative is part of the state government's efforts to develop a comprehensive sporting ecosystem, from grassroots talent identification to elite-level competition. The collaboration follows an earlier proposal by AFL to the state authorities during the signing of the Olympic Values Education Programme (OVEP).

The centre integrates performance analytics, physical assessment, specialised conditioning and rehabilitation services under one roof. Its equipment includes facilities for biometric and biomechanical assessments, motion analysis and strength testing, enabling athletes and coaches to evaluate performance, identify weaknesses and develop targeted training programmes.

The facility will also offer specialised conditioning, recovery and rehabilitation support to help athletes prevent, manage and recover from sports-related injuries.

According to the state government's vision, the centre will cater to athletes across different levels of competition, including emerging talent identified through grassroots sports development programmes and elite competitors preparing for state, national and international events.

In a post on X, Sangma said the government's vision was to build a strong sporting ecosystem, spanning grassroots talent identification and elite performance, while providing athletes with the resources required to compete at the highest level.

"The champions of tomorrow begin with the foundations we build today," the Chief Minister said.

The establishment of the centre marks an effort to integrate sports science into Meghalaya's athlete development framework, with an emphasis on evidence-based training, physical conditioning and scientific performance monitoring. The initiative is expected to strengthen the support available to athletes and coaches by bringing specialised assessment and recovery services closer to the state's sporting community.

With the new facility, Meghalaya aims to create better training conditions for emerging sportspersons while improving preparation and performance standards among athletes aspiring to compete at higher levels. The centre is part of the state's broader push to strengthen sports infrastructure and nurture talent through structured training and scientific support.