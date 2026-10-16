Premier League: Man City Seeks Home Comfort As Arsenal, Man Utd And Liverpool Play Away Games

MENAFN - IANS) London, Oct 16 (IANS) Manchester City will seek home comfort in the Premier League this weekend, while Manchester United makes the short trip to play Leeds United, knowing it must respond after a difficult week in which Michael Carrick won't be the only coach under scrutiny.

Saturday's kick-off sees Everton host Chelsea. Chelsea will aim to build on last week's impressive home win over Bournemouth, in which Jordan Henderson provided stability in midfield, while Everton must eliminate the costly errors that hurt them away to Hull City.

Manchester City faced a hostile reception at Anfield last weekend after revelations the club was guilty of 114 breaches of Premier League rules. Enzo Maresca's side nonetheless showed great character in a 3-0 victory at Liverpool, although they were beaten 4-2 in a thrilling Champions League tie at home to Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, reports Xinhua.

Ipswich Town is the next visitor to the Etihad Stadium. Coached by Gary O'Neil, Ipswich may not be as intimidating as the European champion but has impressed on its return to the top flight and will not be a pushover for the league leader.

Saturday afternoon also sees Brentford host Liverpool, with Brentford impressing with its organisation and effectiveness from set pieces, while Liverpool is still a work-in-progress for Andoni Iraola, who will nevertheless take an important boost after watching his side score six goals away to LASK in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Fulham coach Alvaro Arbeloa remains under pressure as his side continues to search for its first win of the season. Fulham hosts a Hull City team that has surprised many with its organisation, team spirit and work rate so far.

Also on Saturday, Newcastle United welcomes Aston Villa to St James' Park. Newcastle needs to bounce back after a 4-1 defeat away to newly promoted Coventry City, in which it was repeatedly exposed on the break.

Villa travels north after scoring six against Fenerbahce in the Champions League as Unai Emery's side begins to recover from a slow start to the campaign.

Manchester United's trip to Elland Road to face Leeds will be another stern test for Carrick's side after a poor start to the season and Tuesday's defeat to Atletico Madrid. United has shown a worrying lack of bite and spirit recently, and Carrick will not relish the fact that he has lost five of the six matches in which he has faced Leeds coach Daniel Farke.

On Sunday, Arsenal travels to Nottingham Forest. Forest boss Oliver Glasner will be well aware of owner Evangelos Marinakis's reputation for making changes after poor runs of form. Forest has just five points from six games and faces a tough assignment against Mikel Arteta's side.

Brighton and Palace renew their particular rivalry on Sunday. Brighton goes into the game on the back of three consecutive wins but has not beaten Palace since April 2024. Meanwhile, Bournemouth and Sunderland meet after both sides secured victories in the Europa League on Thursday night.

The round of fixtures concludes with Tottenham hosting newly promoted Coventry City. Tottenham is still searching for its first win of the season, while Coventry has sprung to life with consecutive victories, including a four-goal display against Newcastle last weekend.