MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Rhelion Life Sciences' Wholly Owned Subsidiary Filament Health to Supply Belgium's First Psilocybin Compassionate Use Program, to Help Open the Door to Patient Access for Treatment-Resistant Depression

October 16, 2026 8:55 AM EDT | Source: Rhelion Life Sciences Corp.

Filament has signed an agreement to supply PEX010 to Epsylon ASBL for what the Company believes will be the first program in Belgium to give patients access to psilocybin outside a clinical trial. Filament will offer regulatory support and update on the program's progress towards regulatory approval.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2026) - Rhelion Life Sciences Corp. (CSE: RHEL) (FSE: 4YX0) (OTCQB: TRUFF) ("Rhelion" or the "Company") an Ontario-based organization advancing innovation and research within the legal psychedelic sector. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Filament Health Corp. ("Filament"), the Company develops, manufactures and supplies PEX010, its patented, standardized, GMP manufactured botanical psilocybin drug candidate, to clinical research and compassionate access programs at leading institutions worldwide.

The Company is pleased to announce that Filament has entered into a supply and licensing agreement with Epsylon ASBL ("Epsylon"), a Belgian non-profit association operating psychiatric hospitals, for the supply of PEX010 to the program titled "Compassionate Use Program with psilocybin (PEX010) for the treatment of treatment resistant depression". The program is supported by the Psychedelic Society Belgium (PSBE), a non-profit association that advocates for regulated access to psychedelic-assisted therapy in Belgium and has contributed its expertise in psychedelic-assisted therapy to the program. PSBE has no financial or commercial relationship with Rhelion or Filament.

Psilocybin is currently available in Belgium only within clinical trials. Belgian law allows a compassionate use program to give patients with a serious condition and no satisfactory authorized treatment access to a medicine that is not yet authorized, outside a clinical trial. Each program is tied to one specific medicinal product and must be approved by the Federal Agency for Medicines and Health Products. This program is for PEX010: once approved, it will give patients with treatment-resistant depression access to psilocybin treatment with Filament's drug candidate.

The program is led by Dr. Daniel Souery at Epsylon. Epsylon is the applicant for the program. Filament is not responsible for the conduct of the program.

"Access to psilocybin treatment is growing across Europe, and Belgium is now part of that shift," said Todd Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Rhelion. "We hope programs like this one show regulators in Europe and around the world that patients with serious unmet needs can be given safe, regulated access to natural psilocybin."

PEX010, Filament Health's botanical psilocybin drug candidate, underscores Filament's position as a leading supplier of pharmaceutical grade natural psilocybin, supporting more than 80 academic and philanthropic research studies worldwide. PEX010 is available in a standardized dosing range of 1, 5 and 25 mg from a single drug candidate, with a 0.5 mg dose to follow, produced using Filament's proprietary and patented extraction, purification and stabilization methods, giving investigators consistent composition across every dose, every study and every research site. On April 30, 2026, the Company completed its previously announced acquisition of Filament Health Corp., including its lead drug candidate, PEX010, and its portfolio of 78 issued patents across 13 patent families.

About Rhelion Life Sciences:

Rhelion Life Sciences is a science and research led company advancing the natural psychedelic drug discovery and development sector. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Filament Health Corp., the Company is developing naturally derived psilocybin drug candidates, including its patented PEX010, and supporting clinical research and compassionate use programs with leading institutions around the world.

For additional information:

Todd Shapiro

Chief Executive Officer & Director

Tel: 647-204-7129

Email: ...

Website:

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current conditions but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Examples of such information include statements with respect to: the supply of PEX010 to the compassionate use program in Belgium; the submission, approval, conduct and progress of the program, and the expectation that it will be the first program in Belgium to give patients access to psilocybin outside a clinical trial; the growth of access to psilocybin treatment in Europe and other jurisdictions; the therapeutic potential of psilocybin and PEX010, including for treatment-resistant depression; the obtaining and maintenance of the regulatory authorizations, including import and export authorizations, required to supply PEX010 into Belgium; demand for standardized natural psilocybin; the anticipated future availability of a 0.5 mg dose alongside the existing 1, 5 and 25 mg doses; the completed acquisition of Filament Health and the expected integration of Filament's clinical infrastructure and intellectual property; and the future development, commercialization and regulatory approval of PEX010.

Forward-looking information in this news release is based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the continued ability of Filament and Psilo Scientific Ltd. to manufacture and supply PEX010; the performance by Epsylon and Filament of their respective obligations under the supply and licensing agreement; the approval of the program by the Belgian Federal Agency for Medicines and Health Products and the relevant ethics committee; the ability to obtain and maintain any required regulatory permits and approvals, including ethics, import and export authorizations; the successful integration of Filament Health following the completed acquisition; and general business, market and economic conditions. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, namely: the risk that either party does not perform its obligations under the supply and licensing agreement; the risk that the supplied product does not meet specification on release testing; the risk that the program is not approved, or is not the first of its kind in Belgium, or does not proceed or enrol patients as anticipated; the risk that access to psilocybin treatment in Europe or elsewhere does not expand as anticipated; the risk that the program does not produce positive or clinically meaningful results; delays in regulatory permitting, including ethics, import and export authorizations; regulatory or enforcement developments affecting the legal framework for psilocybin supply and research; the risk that the 0.5 mg dose does not become available as anticipated; the risk that integration of Filament Health is not completed as anticipated; and adverse changes in the regulatory or political landscape affecting psychedelic research and access, together with the other risk factors described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at . Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Source: Rhelion Life Sciences Corp.







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Source: Rhelion Life Sciences Corp.