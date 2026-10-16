Azerbaijan's CICA Chairmanship Boosts Institutional Growth Analyst

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) has become a significant milestone in terms of the organization's institutional development, the expansion of dialogue among member states, and the strengthening of practical cooperation, political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

According to him, the 7th Summit held in Baku on October 15, while showcasing the results of the activities Azerbaijan has undertaken in this regard, has once again reaffirmed the country's growing role in regional processes.

He pointed out that Azerbaijan, situated at the crossroads of Asia and Europe, possesses favorable opportunities to bring together diverse regions, as well as various political and economic interests. Leveraging these advantages, Baku focuses on strengthening mutual trust within the framework of the CICA, developing transport links, advancing digitalization, protecting the environment, and expanding cooperation in other areas.

"The core focus of Azerbaijan's chairmanship for the 2024–2026 period is defined by the theme "A Stronger CICA: Connectivity, Digitalization, and Sustainable Development in Asia." This approach extends the organization's activities beyond mere political dialogue, encompassing the development of concrete projects and joint initiatives among member states.

At the summit, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev outlined the fundamental principles of Azerbaijan's foreign policy, stating: "Azerbaijan consistently pursues an independent foreign policy based on the principles of sovereign equality, non-interference in internal affairs, and the priority of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of states."

This stance aligns directly with the very essence of CICA. The effective functioning of a platform that unites states with diverse political and economic interests depends, first and foremost, on the principles of respect for sovereignty, equal participation, and mutual trust. During Azerbaijan's chairmanship, the promotion of these specific principles has laid a vital foundation for expanding cooperation within the organization. At a time when divergences in international relations are on the rise, the importance of platforms where states can discuss common issues is growing even further," Garayev stressed.

The analyst noted that strengthening CICA was one of the primary objectives set during Azerbaijan's chairmanship.

"According to President Ilham Aliyev, as a result of initiatives implemented with the support of member states, the organization has strengthened both institutionally and legally; its membership has grown, and opportunities for dialogue and cooperation have expanded. The fact that member states supported the proposal to extend Azerbaijan's chairmanship for another two years serves as an indicator of the value placed on the work carried out by our country.

One of the significant outcomes of the summit held in Baku was the admission of Laos as a new member state of the CICA. This decision contributes to the expansion of the organization's geographical reach and enhances opportunities for cooperation among countries representing various parts of Asia. An increase in the number of members strengthens the CICA's potential as a platform for regional dialogue and creates broader possibilities for addressing common challenges," he pointed out.

Garayev added that Azerbaijan's efforts were also highly commended by the leaders of other member states.

“President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev expressed his gratitude for the effective work carried out during Azerbaijan's chairmanship and emphasized that the country's international standing has grown under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. He also noted that they highly value the continuation of Azerbaijan's chairmanship of CICA.

President of Israel Isaac Herzog also expressed a positive view of Azerbaijan's activities within the framework of the organization. He stated that, under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan has become a key pillar for stability, economic development, and the strengthening of relations with countries in the region.

Herzog specifically highlighted that, during a period of heightened tension, Azerbaijan has directed the focus of the CICA (Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia) toward dialogue, partnership, and the promotion of common prosperity. His remarks reflect the essence of Azerbaijan's chairmanship: maintaining contact between states with diverse interests and expanding opportunities for joint action.

In addition to economic and transport ties, issues such as digitalization and sustainable development occupy a significant place on the CICA agenda. These areas align with the priorities of Azerbaijan's regional policy. The country is actively involved in developing transport and logistics links between East and West, supports the expansion of digital connectivity, and contributes to enhancing cooperation in the energy sector. Promoting this experience within the CICA framework could open up new prospects for cooperation among member states.

The Baku Declaration, adopted at the summit, is also of great importance in defining the future directions of the organization's activities. The document highlights issues such as respect for international law, the sovereign equality and territorial integrity of states, the peaceful resolution of disputes, security, economic cooperation, and joint action in response to environmental challenges. Furthermore, the adoption of a separate statement on occupational health and safety demonstrates that this cooperation also encompasses specific social spheres," Garayev added.

The analyst emphasized that the significance of Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the CICA extends beyond the mere organization of events.

"The core issue is to strengthen political trust among member states, align mutual interests, and translate dialogue into practical outcomes. In this regard, the summit held in Baku serves as a continuation of the mission our country has undertaken.

The support expressed for the extension of Azerbaijan's chairmanship for another two years provides our country with the opportunity to put forward new initiatives and further advance the work already underway. In the coming period, key objectives will include expanding the institutional capabilities of the CICA, strengthening transport and digital connectivity, and promoting projects that serve the common interests of the member states.

Thus, Azerbaijan's activities within the CICA framework demonstrate the country's contribution to regional cooperation and its proactive stance on international platforms. The Baku Summit represents another significant milestone in the organization's evolution toward becoming a more robust mechanism for dialogue and cooperation," he concluded.