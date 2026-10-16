Pharmaceutical Market Research: Global Industry To Reach USD 3.22 Trillion By 2035 As Biologics, AI-Driven Drug Discovery, And Manufacturing Investments Reshape Competition

Ottawa, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pharmaceutical market to grow from USD 1.88 trillion in 2026







Recent industry developments add important context to this forecast. India's pharmaceutical market recorded 17.1% year-over-year growth in September 2026, while pharmaceutical companies continue to pursue high-value product development, manufacturing expansion, licensing agreements, and technology partnerships. These developments indicate that future growth will depend not only on overall demand but also on companies' ability to differentiate their portfolios, improve operational resilience, and identify attractive markets.

Pharmaceutical Market Data Snapshot

Market Indicator Data Business Implication Global market size, 2025 USD 1,772.65 billion Establishes a substantial global commercial base Global market size, 2026 USD 1,881.67 billion Indicates continued expansion in pharmaceutical demand Forecast market size, 2035 USD 3,219.76 billion Supports long-term investment and portfolio planning CAGR, 2026–2035 6.15 % Provides a benchmark for strategic growth planning North America share, 2025 36 % Maintains the region's position as the largest regional market Branded medicines share, 2025 70 % Highlights the commercial importance of established and innovative brands Prescription medicines share, 2025 75 % Reinforces the importance of prescription-focused portfolios Cancer medicines share, 2025 30 % Demonstrates the significance of oncology in pharmaceutical revenues Oral medicines share, 2025 50 % Highlights the commercial importance of oral formulations India pharmaceutical market growth, September 2026 17.1% year over year Signals strong near-term demand and volume opportunities

Source for global market estimates: Towards Healthcare Pharmaceutical Market Research. India's September growth reflects reported domestic industry performance.

What the Latest Market Data Indicates

The projected increase from USD 1.88 trillion in 2026 to USD 3.22 trillion by 2035 represents an expansion of approximately USD 1.34 trillion in annual market value over the forecast period. This creates opportunities across drug development, manufacturing, contract services, distribution, and commercialization.

Three strategic conclusions emerge from the market outlook:



Portfolio diversification is becoming increasingly important as companies balance established brands, generics, and innovative medicines.

Regional prioritization requires more than comparing market size; pricing, reimbursement, regulation, manufacturing access, and competition also determine commercial attractiveness. Competitive intelligence must increasingly connect product pipelines, market launches, investment activity, capacity, and customer demand.



Segment and Regional Intelligence

Segment Market Position Strategic Opportunity Conventional drugs 50% share in 2025 Scale, cost efficiency, product lifecycle management, and established demand Branded medicines 70% share in 2025 Brand differentiation, commercial execution, and portfolio expansion Generic medicines Expected to grow over the forecast period Affordable treatment access, complex generics, and international market entry Prescription medicines 75% share in 2025 Specialty sales, physician engagement, and patient-access strategies Oncology 30% share in 2025 Targeted therapies, biologics, and differentiated treatment portfolios Oral medicines 50% share in 2025 Formulation development, convenience, and broader patient access Parenteral medicines Projected fastest-growing administration route Injectable biologics, specialty therapies, and sterile manufacturing Clinics Projected fastest-growing end-user segment Outpatient treatment, specialty care, and distribution partnerships

North America accounted for 36% of the global pharmaceutical market in 2025. The region benefits from substantial healthcare expenditure, advanced research infrastructure, established pharmaceutical commercialization networks, and demand for innovative therapies.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow faster than the global market, with a forecast CAGR of 7.02% through 2034. China's pharmaceutical market is projected to increase from USD 93.11 billion in 2026 to USD 183.66 billion by 2035, representing a 7.84% CAGR.

These regional differences create distinct priorities. North America remains important for commercialization, product differentiation, and specialty medicines, while Asia Pacific presents opportunities in manufacturing, generics, biosimilars, healthcare access, and localized product strategies. Companies expanding internationally need country-level assessments that consider market potential alongside regulatory requirements, competition, pricing, and distribution.

Latest Pharmaceutical Industry News and Company Developments

India's pharmaceutical market records strong growth

India's pharmaceutical market grew 17.1% year over year in September 2026, with sales reaching approximately ₹253 billion. Unit growth reached 5.4%, indicating that increased sales were supported by higher volumes rather than price increases alone.

This performance creates opportunities for domestic manufacturers, distributors, and international companies evaluating India. It also reinforces the importance of therapy-level demand analysis, competitor benchmarking, and product prioritization rather than relying exclusively on aggregate market growth.

Biocon advances its oncology commercialization strategy

Biocon has finalized a global settlement and licensing agreement with Genentech concerning its cancer medicine Pebrilzo. The agreement resolves ongoing legal disputes and establishes a pathway for planned launches in different markets, subject to regulatory approvals. European Union and UK launches are targeted for early 2027, with a US launch planned for the third quarter of 2028.

The development highlights how intellectual property agreements, licensing arrangements, and launch timelines can influence the commercial value of pharmaceutical assets. Companies evaluating oncology portfolios should monitor legal status, geographic rights, approval requirements, launch readiness, and competitive positioning.

AI-driven drug discovery attracts major investment

On October 13, 2026, Zealand Pharma and Generate Biomedicines announced a collaboration to develop AI-designed protein treatments for obesity and metabolic diseases. The agreement is valued at up to USD 1.2 billion, including an initial USD 30 million payment and potential milestone payments linked to development progress.

For pharmaceutical decision-makers, the commercial question is not simply whether a company uses AI, but whether its technology produces differentiated candidates, credible clinical evidence, scalable manufacturing, and a viable route to commercialization.

Manufacturing investment becomes a strategic priority

Separately, Zydus Sunshine Lifesciences announced a USD 20 million agreement associated with a pharmaceutical plant in Sri Lanka, with its first phase focused on oral solid dosage forms for the local market.

These developments highlight opportunities for contract manufacturers, suppliers, equipment providers, and pharmaceutical companies seeking regional production capabilities. Facility intelligence, production capacity, technology capabilities, customer relationships, and expansion plans are becoming essential inputs for procurement and investment decisions.

Regulatory developments increase the importance of compliance intelligence

Pharmaceutical companies must also monitor changes in product approvals, manufacturing inspections, pricing policy, marketing practices, and regulatory oversight.

In India, recent developments have included scrutiny of pharmaceutical marketing practices and consideration of tighter oversight for sterile drug products. Such developments can affect compliance obligations, commercialization practices, and manufacturing requirements.

Companies operating across multiple countries need structured regulatory intelligence to anticipate changes, assess potential operational impacts, and prioritize compliance activities.

Where the Pharmaceutical Market Opportunity Is Emerging

The strongest opportunities are increasingly found at the intersection of product innovation, manufacturing capability, and market access.



Biologics and biosimilars: Growing demand for targeted therapies and affordable alternatives creates opportunities in development, manufacturing, licensing, and commercialization.

Oncology and specialty medicines: High-value treatment categories create opportunities for differentiated products, pipeline evaluation, and market-access planning.

AI-enabled pharmaceutical research: Partnerships and technology investments can support faster candidate discovery and more targeted research strategies.

Complex generics and advanced formulations: Manufacturers can pursue higher-value products requiring specialized capabilities and regulatory expertise.

Asia Pacific market expansion: China, India, and other regional markets offer opportunities that require country-specific demand and competitive analysis.

Contract development and manufacturing: Companies can evaluate new customers, facility utilization, production technologies, and outsourcing opportunities. Portfolio and licensing opportunities: Patent developments, licensing agreements, acquisitions, and partnerships can change the commercial outlook for individual products.



Companies should also account for pricing pressure, regulatory uncertainty, supply-chain concentration, clinical-development risk, and competitive launches. Market growth does not guarantee that every product, company, or geographic expansion will generate attractive returns.

How Towards Healthcare Helps Pharmaceutical Companies Make Better Decisions

Towards Healthcare Research & Consulting provides market-specific research and intelligence to support pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology companies, contract development and manufacturing organizations, investors, distributors, and commercial strategy teams.

Towards Healthcare Solution What the Client Receives Pharmaceutical Market Application Master Dataset Structured company, product, therapy, country, supplier, facility, capacity, investment, partnership, and launch information Supports market mapping, sales targeting, sourcing, competitor tracking, and business development Towards Healthcare Quadrant Company benchmarking, portfolio comparisons, capability assessment, and competitive positioning Identifies market leaders, emerging competitors, capability gaps, and potential partnership targets Interactive Dashboard Organized indicators covering companies, segments, countries, products, investments, technologies, and industry developments Helps teams monitor changes without repeatedly rebuilding static research reports Quality & Manufacturing Intelligence Facility locations, production capabilities, capacity, manufacturing technologies, suppliers, expansion plans, and operational developments Supports procurement, capacity planning, supplier assessment, manufacturing strategy, and supply-chain risk management Customized Research Market-entry studies, demand analysis, pricing research, customer intelligence, company profiles, M&A assessments, and GTM strategy Supports investment decisions, geographic expansion, product launches, portfolio strategy, and commercialization

Master Dataset and Competitive Intelligence

Pharmaceutical-specific datasets can connect companies with their products, therapeutic categories, manufacturing sites, suppliers, geographic presence, partnerships, investments, and commercial developments.

Sales teams can identify prospective customers and partners. Business development teams can map licensing and acquisition opportunities. Strategy teams can compare competitors by portfolio, capabilities, and regional presence. Procurement teams can identify potential suppliers and evaluate manufacturing footprints.

Towards Healthcare Quadrant and Interactive Dashboard

The Towards Healthcare Quadrant can support structured benchmarking of pharmaceutical companies across portfolio breadth, therapeutic focus, geographic reach, manufacturing capabilities, and innovation activity.

The interactive dashboard complements this analysis by helping decision-makers monitor market developments, competitive moves, investments, product launches, and technology changes. Together, these tools can support ongoing strategic reviews and help teams identify shifts that may require action.

Quality & Manufacturing Intelligence

Manufacturing intelligence can cover plant locations, capacity, production technologies, suppliers, operational developments, expansion plans, and relevant quality and regulatory indicators.

This is especially useful for manufacturers evaluating new facilities, CDMOs assessing potential customers, procurement teams diversifying supply, and investors comparing operational capabilities. Customized research can also address market entry, pricing, demand forecasting, supplier mapping, strategic benchmarking, and M&A opportunities.

Continuously Updated Pharmaceutical Market Intelligence

Intelligence can be maintained according to client requirements through monthly, quarterly, six-monthly, or annual updates.

Monthly updates may capture product launches, company announcements, investments, regulatory developments, clinical milestones, pricing changes, and capacity expansions. Quarterly updates can support management reviews and competitive planning, while six-monthly and annual updates can support long-term portfolio strategy, market entry, investment assessment, and manufacturing decisions.

The appropriate frequency depends on the market, product lifecycle, competitive intensity, and decisions the client needs to make.

Access Pharmaceutical Market Research and Intelligence

Explore Towards Healthcare's pharmaceutical market research for detailed forecasts, segment analysis, regional assessments, and competitive insights.



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