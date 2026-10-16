WISKII Celebrates The Wellness Paddock During Race Weekend With Vogue Singapore

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WISKII, a premium women's activewear brand blending functional design with modern femininity, brought "The Wellness Paddock" to Singapore Race Weekend in collaboration with Vogue Singapore, celebrating its brand anniversary with a three-day luxury poolside wellness experience held October 9–11, 2026, at Canyon Club, Mondrian Singapore.









Set against the vibrant backdrop of Singapore Grand Prix weekend, the celebration brought together mindful movement, contemporary style, and social connection. Blending the energy of the city with the ease of a coastal retreat, the experience reflected WISKII's vision of a lifestyle where movement and elegance naturally coexist.

Where Movement Meets Wellness and Lifestyle

At the heart of the celebration was a thoughtfully curated wellness program, offering guests a fresh perspective on movement. Across three days, guests took part in a diverse lineup of wellness sessions, including Floating Yoga, Aqua Fitness, Barre Sculpt, Mat Pilates, and Barre Flow & Stretch.

Presented in collaboration with School of Swimology, Aqua Tula, KX Pilates, and Just Jym, the program brought together wellness partners to create an experience centered on balance, well-being, and connection.

Beyond physical movement, the program also featured a wellness talk on longevity and women's health, led by Heike Cushway, exploring the importance of long-term well-being and a balanced approach to healthy living.

From energizing morning workouts to restorative moments by the pool and thoughtful conversations around women's well-being, the program reflected WISKII's belief in embracing wellness as a way of life.









A Poolside Celebration of Fashion, Wellness, and Community

The festivities continued with the exclusive Paddock Poolside Party, bringing guests together for a midday celebration of fashion, wellness, and connection.









Set within the sun-drenched surroundings of Canyon Club, the celebration offered an intimate yet vibrant atmosphere where guests connected, unwound, and celebrated together.

Curated music, poolside experiences, and refreshing beverages from 2050 Coffee, AIX, BEAU VIVA, Company of Wellness, and BASAO added to the occasion, creating a distinctive experience inspired by the energy of Grand Prix weekend.

The gathering embodied WISKII's belief that wellness extends beyond the studio, becoming an expression of how we move, connect, and enjoy everyday life.

A New Chapter in Elevated Active Living

With a distinctive balance of feminine design, comfort, and versatility, WISKII continues to bring a refined perspective to modern activewear. The anniversary celebration marked another chapter in the brand's journey, bringing its philosophy to life beyond apparel.

Through its collaboration with Vogue Singapore, WISKII brought its vision of elevated active living to an international audience, celebrating a community united by a shared appreciation for movement, personal style, and intentional living.

As WISKII looks ahead, the brand remains committed to creating more than activewear - inspiring a lifestyle where confidence, movement, and effortless elegance are part of every day.

To share this milestone with a global audience, WISKII invites its community to join WISKII CLUB WEEK, running from October 12 through October 18. As part of the festivities, customers can enjoy a special 20% anniversary offer sitewide.

About WISKII

WISKII is a women's activewear brand known for its elevated approach to design, uniting athletic performance with sophisticated aesthetics. Designed for women who value confidence and versatility, WISKII creates refined collections that transition effortlessly from morning workouts to city streets. Through thoughtfully designed products and a growing global community, the brand inspires women to embrace movement as a lifestyle while daring to dream and live boldly.

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