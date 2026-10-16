Everwind Announces $10 Billion Investment In Point Tupper Data Centre Campus And Renewable Energy Portfolio Across Nova Scotia

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Privately financed development represents largest investment in Nova Scotia's history and will create good local jobs, support community benefits while protecting electricity ratepayers and water resources

Point Tupper, Nova Scotia, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverWind today announced plans for more than $10 billion in private investment in a data centre campus at its existing Point Tupper industrial site and new wind power generation in Nova Scotia. The planned investment includes more than $8 billion to develop, construct, own, and finance the campus, alongside $2 billion to advance EverWind's Nova Scotia onshore wind portfolio.

The combined project portfolio represents the largest privately funded investment in Nova Scotia history and is expected to support approximately 2,000 construction positions across the staged build-out and 215 permanent operating positions across the data centre campus and wind portfolio.

According to projections performed by Davis Pier, the full data centre development is expected to generate approximately $2 billion in provincial GDP during construction, including approximately $2.4 billion in direct construction spending in Nova Scotia. At full operation, the campus is expected to generate approximately $137 million in provincial GDP annually. Provincial corporate income tax is projected at approximately $1.5 billion over the initial 20-year term.

EverWind has reached a long-term lease agreement with a leading frontier AI developer for the initial phase of the Point Tupper campus.

The development is advancing with commitments to protect existing electricity ratepayers, safeguard local water resources, and deliver lasting community benefits. EverWind will fund the electricity infrastructure costs attributable to the project and work with all partners to establish a community benefit program worth tens of millions of dollars.

As of today, EverWind is pleased to join other project partners as a signatory to the Government of Canada's Responsible Data Centre Development Principles. EverWind also fully endorses the conditions established by the Province of Nova Scotia and is committed to meeting - and where possible, exceeding - those expectations as the project advances.

“Point Tupper has supported industry in the Strait Region for more than 50 years. Today's announcement represents major new investment in Nova Scotia's digital and energy infrastructure and highlights the role Nova Scotians can play in driving Canada's renewed economic ambitions, marking a new chapter for the site and creating opportunities for rural Nova Scotia,” said Trent Vichie, Founder and CEO of EverWind.

“For decades, Nova Scotians have helped build major projects across Canada, often leaving home to find well-paying work. With this investment, we're creating more opportunities for people to find jobs and build their careers at home in rural Nova Scotia.”

“Responsible development means protecting ratepayers, safeguarding local water resources and delivering lasting benefits for communities,” Vichie added.“We applaud the federal and provincial governments for setting high standards for responsible development, and we will continue to work with communities to ensure that our work meets their expectations. Nova Scotians should expect us to demonstrate that we can protect ratepayers, safeguard local resources and deliver lasting community benefits, and we intend to be accountable for those commitments,” Vichie said.

Phased development and new renewable energy

The campus is planned to begin with an initial 95-megawatt (MW) phase in late 2027, followed by a 325 MW expansion targeted for 2028, subject to applicable commercial, technical, and regulatory conditions. At full development, the 420 MW campus would expand Canada's domestic computing capacity to meet growing demand for artificial intelligence and digital services.

The $2 billion wind investment will support four projects in EverWind's existing Nova Scotia portfolio: Bear Lake, Windy Ridge, Kmtnuk and Upper Afton. These projects will add new renewable electricity generation in Nova Scotia to help meet growing industrial demand, including demand from the Point Tupper campus.

The data centre development will complement EverWind's plans for green hydrogen and ammonia at Point Tupper, allowing its renewable energy portfolio and industrial infrastructure to serve multiple long-term markets. EverWind's commitment to advancing its green hydrogen and ammonia projects remains unchanged.

Community benefits and Indigenous participation

The project is committing dedicated funding for community benefits across the Strait Region through a substantial community development program, valued in the tens of millions of dollars for the initial phase of the project. The fund and its priorities will be developed in collaboration with local communities and the customer. Proposed priorities include local infrastructure and recreation facilities, health and housing initiatives, workforce development, and regional economic growth.

In addition to this dedicated funding, the combined data centre and wind development is projected to generate over $400 million in municipal tax revenues over the respective project lives, providing long-term revenue for host municipalities.

Negotiations are underway with a First Nations consortium led by Membertou Development Corporation for an ownership stake in the data centre campus, subject to completion of the applicable agreements.

Energy infrastructure and ratepayer protection

EverWind is committed to ensuring that the developments do not cause project related increases to electricity rates for existing customers. The company will fully fund all connection, network upgrade and other electricity-system costs attributable to the development, so those costs are not passed on to Nova Scotia ratepayers.

The campus investment also includes several hundred megawatt hours (MWh) of battery storage to support the facility and help manage demand on Nova Scotia's electricity grid. The campus will be designed to reduce or stop drawing electricity from the grid when necessary to protect reliability while maintaining operations.

Together, wind investment, battery storage, and ability to reduce grid demand will provide flexibility to manage the campus's electricity needs and support the integration of renewable energy. The campus could also provide long-term demand for additional onshore and offshore wind development and transmission initiatives such as Wind West.

The project's electricity-system impacts are being assessed through provincial system-planning and utility processes, including analysis of system costs, reliability, and impacts on other customer classes. The planned expansion will not be connected to the grid until the required system studies and approvals are complete.

Water and environmental protection

The campus will use a closed-loop cooling system in which a water–glycol mixture circulates through a sealed loop rather than being routinely discharged. Heat will be removed primarily using air, with water-assisted cooling used during the hottest weather. Nova Scotia's cooler climate reduces cooling-water requirements for much of the year.

Under current design assumptions, the initial phase is expected to use approximately 100,000 litres of water per day, roughly comparable to the daily water use of a large shopping mall. At the planned 420 MW full build-out, average water use is expected to be approximately 500,000 litres per day. For context, that represents approximately 1% of Landrie Lake's identified daily safe yield of approximately 34 million litres per day and is less than one-third of the amount some golf courses can be permitted to use in a day.

Water supply and use will be managed to protect local resources and prioritize community needs. EverWind will fund water infrastructure costs attributable to the development and comply with applicable requirements for water use, noise and emissions. Any cooling fluid removed during maintenance or replacement will be captured for recycling or appropriate off-site disposal rather than discharged into local waterways.

QUOTES:

“This announcement is a powerful vote of confidence in Nova Scotia and our future. A private investment of more than $10 billion, the largest in our province's history, has the potential to create thousands of jobs, strengthen rural economies, and position Nova Scotia as a leader in the growing digital and clean energy economy. What makes this opportunity especially important is the commitment to protecting ratepayers, safeguarding local resources, and ensuring communities share in the benefits. This is the kind of responsible growth that helps build a stronger, more prosperous future for Nova Scotians.”

- The Honourable Tim Houston, Premier of Nova Scotia

“Building a stronger Canada means creating opportunities in communities like Point Tupper. This planned investment brings together Nova Scotia's energy resources and skilled workforce to expand the infrastructure powering our digital economy. It is an opportunity to create good jobs here at home, strengthen Canada's economic sovereignty and show that major projects can be built responsibly, with lasting benefits for local communities.”

-The Honourable Kody Blois, Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister and Member of Parliament for Kings-Hants

“This $10 billion investment, representing the largest private-sector investment in Nova Scotia's history, is a powerful example of Canada's energy opportunity in action - and exactly the kind of investment our government has been working to attract from day one, including at the Canadian Investment Summit. By harnessing Atlantic Canada's abundant wind resources to spur artificial intelligence, while protecting ratepayers and partnering with Indigenous communities, we are showing the world what a 21st century energy superpower looks like.”

-The Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Canada

“I'm encouraged by the potential this project represents for Richmond County, particularly the prospect of significant, long-term community benefits that could make a meaningful difference for our residents. I'm also pleased that EverWind is moving forward with community engagement sessions, giving residents an opportunity to learn more, ask questions, and share their concerns. There are still important details to work through, but these are encouraging steps toward ensuring that any development at Point Tupper is responsible, sustainable, and delivers lasting benefits to our communities.”

- Lois Landry, Warden, Municipality of the County of Richmond

“Membertou is proud to have a long established partnership with EverWind, sharing in ambitious development projects like those announced today. These projects define our nations and shape our futures. Together, we continue to create new opportunities with strong Indigenous participation and benefits. Everwind continues to be a strong partner to us in Membertou. We're pleased to see a $10-billion investment announced for Cape Breton-Unama'ki. We've come to understand that this project is rooted in two things: meeting the technological needs of our province and global community and developing in a responsible manner. The world of tech is changing and advancing, there's no question about that. What we as a community can control is how we develop it safely, with responsibility to our resources. Everwind has done the hard work to prioritize sustainability, while bringing an innovative opportunity to our island.”

- Chief Terry Paul, Membertou First Nation

CONTACT: Claire Parsons EverWind (902) 877-5125...