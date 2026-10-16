Libra Software Names Sean Sullivan President Of Ziiware, CDR & Infobate

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Software industry veteran of 20+ years will build long-term, customer-focused roadmaps for all three Libra Software businesses.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sean Sullivan has been appointed President of Ziiware, CDR Software, and InfoBate, expanding his leadership responsibilities within the Libra Software portfolio following more than 20 years of experience in the software and technology industry.

Sean's career began at Friedman Corporation, where he held both direct and management roles spanning customer support and services, project management, quality control, customer relations, and software development. This cross-functional foundation informed the operational approach he carried into his subsequent role as President of Argos, Logimax, DPS, and Viewlocity, a position he held for approximately six years, leading organizations in the 3PL and agricultural warehouse management software space and working directly with customers to align teams around accountability and measurable results.

Throughout his career, Sean has emphasized disciplined operational execution alongside sustained, direct engagement with customers, with a consistent focus on helping growing businesses strengthen their teams and scale successfully.

As President of Ziiware, CDR Software, and InfoBate, Sean will hold full organizational responsibility and provide strategic and operational leadership across all three businesses. He intends to develop and implement a long-term, customer-focused development roadmap for each entity, prioritizing sustained investment in the products and services customers depend on. His broader focus will include supporting employees, deepening customer relationships, strengthening operational and financial performance, and identifying opportunities for continued innovation and long-term growth.

Craig Skonieczny

Libra Software Group

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Libra Software Names Sean Sullivan President of Ziiware, CDR & Infobate News Provided By Libra Software Group October 16, 2026, 13:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, IT Industry, Retail



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