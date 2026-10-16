Forestrat.AI And Evergreen Meridian Partner To Transform Investment Operations For Rias

ForeStrat & Evergreen Meridian Partnership

ForeStrat AI and Evergreen Meridian form exclusive partnership pairing AI software with transformation expertise to modernize RIA operations end to end.

- Anand Chavan, CEO, ForeStrat

GREENWICH, CT, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ForeStrat, the AI-native investment operations platform for the institutional buy-side, and Evergreen Meridian, a professional services firm, today announced an exclusive strategic partnership to help registered investment advisors (RIAs) modernize their operations end to end. Together, the two firms will deliver a joint offering that combines operations transformation expertise with purpose-built AI software.

Under the partnership, Evergreen Meridian will lead planning, project management, and transformation program management for client engagements, drawing on its experience with AI enablement and governance in regulated environments. ForeStrat will provide the platform and software build, configuring and deploying its technology to fit each firm's data, workflows, and controls.

Evergreen Meridian brings extensive hands-on experience in operational transformation, technology integration, and complex business transitions to the partnership. Its principals have deep expertise supporting RIAs and financial services organizations through mergers, acquisitions, and platform consolidations. This expertise plays a key role in shaping the joint offering with ForeStrat, providing RIAs with a coordinated approach to technology modernization, operational integration, and long-term scalability.

Many RIAs still depend on manual processes, fragmented data sources, and spreadsheet-driven reconciliation to run daily operations. As client expectations, reporting demands, and regulatory scrutiny grow, technology alone is rarely enough. Firms need a clear roadmap, disciplined delivery, and software built for how they operate.

“Successful operational transformation happens when strategy, execution, and technology are fully aligned. By working side by side with ForeStrat, we can help RIAs move seamlessly from assessment through implementation to a live, working platform, with clear accountability and support throughout the journey.” said Abe Gjura, Co-Founder of Evergreen Meridian.

The offering also includes FinSight, ForeStrat's capability for extracting structured information from unstructured documents. Advisors handle a steady flow of statements, custodian reports, agreements, and other documents that often require manual review and re-keying. FinSight turns that content into clean, usable data that can feed reconciliation, reporting, and compliance workflows, reducing manual effort and the risk of errors.

What RIAs gain from the joint offering

.A structured transformation roadmap, from operating model assessment through implementation

.Program management that keeps timelines, stakeholders, and outcomes on track

.A platform that automates data ingestion, normalization, and reconciliation and scales with the firm as it grows in complexity, size, volume, and geographies.

.AI-powered extraction of data from unstructured documents through FinSight

.Custom software build aligned to each firm's workflows and controls

.Improved data quality, transparency, and audit readiness

ForeStrat's founders bring deep experience in institutional trading and data infrastructure. They previously built Foreseer, acquired by S&P Global in 2022, whose technology underpins much of the data available in S&P Capital IQ Pro. They have combined experience of four decades in Trading and Technology across UBS, Merrill Lynch, BoA, Morgan Stanley, Schonfeld, and others.

The partnership is effective immediately. RIAs interested in learning more can contact Abe Gjura at Evergreen Meridian or Anand Chavan at ForeStrat AI using the details below.

About ForeStrat AI

ForeStrat AI (forestrat) is an AI-native investment operations platform built for the institutional buy-side, including hedge funds, emerging quant managers, capital allocators, boutique banks, and RIAs. Founded by serial fintech entrepreneurs, ForeStrat helps firms automate data pipelines, reconciliation, and operational workflows with speed, accuracy, and control.

About Evergreen Meridian

Evergreen Meridian (evergreenmeridian) is a program and project management delivery and AI enablement professional services firm that pairs institutional financial services expertise with practical technology leadership. Its team has led more than 40 complex large-scale initiatives and helps clients deliver transformation with discipline and measurable outcomes.

Anand Chavan

ForeStrat AI Inc

+1 480-577-8798

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ForeStrat and Evergreen Meridian partner to transform investment operations for RIAs News Provided By ForeStrat AI Inc October 16, 2026, 13:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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