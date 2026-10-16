BJP MLA Alleges Inaction On Indore's Water Supply Problems

MENAFN - IANS) Indore, Oct 16 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Malini Gaur on Friday alleged that repeated complaints about contaminated water and inadequate supply in Madhya Pradesh's Indore have gone unaddressed despite being raised at several meetings with senior officials, questioning the effectiveness of administrative efforts to resolve the problems.

Gaur's remarks came a day after the State Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava and other local BJP leaders held a meeting on Thursday to prepare a roadmap for ensuring water supply to every household in the city.

Explaining her decision to stay away from the meeting, Gaur said attending such gatherings was pointless if decisions taken during them were not implemented.

"I have raised these issues multiple times in meetings, including the meeting with the Additional Chief Secretary, but no action was taken. Attending a meeting is meaningful only when decisions are actually implemented," she added.

The BJP MLA said that several areas continued to face water supply problems, with residents receiving contaminated water in some localities while others were not getting an adequate supply.

Citing an example from the Indore Assembly constituency, MLA Gaur said a water tank constructed during her tenure as Mayor had not been connected to distribution pipelines.

"A water tank was constructed in my area during my tenure as Mayor, but the distribution lines have not been laid to this day. There is dirty water in many places, while in others there is no water supply," she added.

Gaur said that she had repeatedly raised the matter with Mayor Bhargava, Water Works Committee Chairman Bablu Sharma and concerned officials, but no effective solution had emerged.

At Thursday's review meeting, Vijayvargiya directed officials to make advance arrangements to ensure adequate water availability across the city.

The meeting was convened to work out a roadmap for providing water to every household.

Meanwhile, Mayor Bhargava has sought a special package of Rs 50 crore from the state government to strengthen Indore's water supply infrastructure.