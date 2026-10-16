Sreenath Bhasi's Time-Travel Thriller 'Orijinal' Cleared For Release With U/A 13+ Certificate

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 16 (IANS) The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has now cleared director Ramees's eagerly awaited time-travel thriller 'Orijinal', featuring actor Sreenath Bhasi in the lead, for release with a U/A 13+ certificate.

Actress Femina George, who plays a pivotal role in the film, took to her Instagram page to share the update.

She wrote,"Certified U/A 13+! #orijinal is all set to play with TIME on the big screen. Catch the time-bending thriller in theatres on October 23!"

The film is slated to hit screens worldwide on October 23 this year.

Actor Sreenath Bhasi had shared the release date announcement poster put out by the makers, who, in their post, had said, "Finally, the TIME has come.#orijinal hits the BIG screen on Oct 23rd."

The film has triggered huge interest in fans ever since the makers released a teaser.

The teaser that was released took audiences deeper into the film's unusual world of time travel, fantasy, humour, thrills and emotions. The teaser was unveiled through Think Music's official YouTube channel.

The teaser offered a glimpse into the time-bending world of 'Orijinal', with Sreenath Bhasi appearing in two distinct looks, immediately raising questions about the connection between the characters and the film's central premise. His dialogue,“Ini nammade samayaa,” was among the teaser's standout moments, while the visuals hinted at unexpected events triggered by shifts in time.

Having already generated curiosity with its unconventional title and the question of whether it is“Original” or“Orijinal”, the film continues to build intrigue around its premise.

Sources close to the unit say that the title itself offers a clue to the film's exploration of time, reality and the boundaries between them. Blending time travel with fantasy, humour, thriller elements and emotional moments, 'Orijinal', sources claim, will look to deliver a distinctive cinematic experience to audiences.

Produced under the banners of MAZ Media and Ziku Films, the film has been written and directed by Ramees, with Harshad serving as co-producer.

The film features an ensemble cast led by Sreenath Bhasi, alongside Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Rajesh Madhavan, Saaf Boi, Binu Pappu, Femina George, Sreekanth Vettiyar, Gokulan, Aneesh G, Salim Hassan, Dinesh Prabhakar, Rajesh Paravoor, Shameer (Chooral), Subin Tarzan, Arun Pradeep, Lala Malappuram, Stini Francis, Haris Saleem and Viru Vivek in pivotal roles.

On the technical front, the film has music by Electronic Kili and editing by Shafique Mohamed Ali. Cinematography for the film is by Fahad Fatli and art direction is by Arshad Nakkoth and Rejeesh K. Surya. Visual effects is by Mindstein Studios and Ashra Mohammed has served as the film's Executive Producer. The film has sound design by Sachin Sudhakaran and Hariharan M of Sync Cinema.