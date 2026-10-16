Bengaluru Metro: BMRCL Begins Soil Testing For Sarjapur-Hebbal Red Line

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has begun preliminary geotechnical investigations along Sarjapur Road for the proposed Namma Metro Phase 3A Red Line corridor. The 37.8 km corridor is planned to connect Sarjapur in south-east Bengaluru with Hebbal in the northern part of the city, improving connectivity across key residential, commercial and information technology (IT) hubs.

Engineers are assessing soil quality, bedrock conditions and other geological features along the proposed alignment to determine the technical requirements for construction. The findings will help engineers finalise foundation depths, structural designs and suitable construction methods for the elevated and underground sections of the corridor.

Geotechnical Studies to Guide Construction

A senior BMRCL official explained that the investigations would provide essential information about soil stability, geological structures and subsurface conditions. The findings will help engineers determine the depth of metro pillar foundations, finalise structural designs and select appropriate construction methods for both elevated and underground sections. These assessments are crucial to ensuring the safety, stability and durability of the proposed metro infrastructure.

Project Awaits Central Government Approval

The project is still awaiting final approval from the Central Government, officials confirmed. The Karnataka Government has already submitted the Detailed Project Report (DPR) to the Centre. However, the Union Government has not announced a specific timeline for granting approval.

In a written reply to MP Ajay Maken in the Rajya Sabha in August, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) stated that the project was undergoing technical and financial scrutiny. Under the Metro Rail Policy, 2017, projects involving substantial capital investment must undergo a comprehensive assessment, including an evaluation of their economic viability, before receiving approval. The ministry clarified that it could not provide a fixed deadline for completing the clearance process.

BMRCL Reviews Project Costs

The Centre and the Karnataka Government have been holding discussions on the estimated project cost, with particular attention to the substantial expenditure required for the underground sections. In response, BMRCL has undertaken a cost-reduction exercise to make the project more financially viable.

As part of this exercise, the metro corporation has reduced the length of underground stations, made minor changes to the route alignment and shifted some station locations. It has also engaged an engineering consultancy firm to review the project estimate and identify further opportunities to reduce costs without compromising operational requirements.

BMRCL has since submitted the revised cost estimate to the Centre for further consideration.

Red Line Expected to Ease Bengaluru Traffic

Once operational, the proposed Red Line is expected to improve connectivity between Sarjapur and Hebbal, linking key areas such as Koramangala, the Central Business District (CBD) and major IT corridors. The corridor could offer an alternative to road transport for thousands of daily commuters, including IT professionals, and help reduce dependence on private vehicles.

By connecting major employment centres with residential neighbourhoods, the proposed line is expected to make cross-city travel more convenient and ease congestion on Bengaluru's busy roads. However, the project's construction timeline will depend on the completion of the approval process and subsequent implementation stages.