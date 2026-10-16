Toll Plaza Fraud: Pantheerankavu Employee Arrested For 7 Lakh QR Code Scam
Pantheerankavu: A major financial fraud has hit the Pantheerankavu toll plaza. The police arrested a toll plaza employee for scamming commuters. The accused collected toll money from passengers using his personal QR code instead of the official one. The police have registered a case against six people in this connection.
The arrested person is Naveen Singh Bhadoria. He hails from Madhya Pradesh. The gang stole a massive Rs 7 lakh in just one month. The police took action after the toll company manager filed an official complaint. The authorities have remanded the accused to custody.
Watch Asianet News Live
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment