Colorful Vegetable Idli Recipe: Get Kids To Eat Veggies With This Healthy Breakfast Idea

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Kids often refuse vegetables. You can make these colorful idlis using carrot, beetroot, and spinach to feed them easily. Check out this simple recipe, ingredients list, and healthy breakfast tips.

Every parent wants to feed healthy food to their kids. You face a tough time when kids hate vegetables on their plate.

You can stop worrying about feeding them carrots, beetroots, and spinach now.

You can change the regular white idli into bright colors. You can make orange carrot idli, pink beetroot idli, and green spinach idli. Kids will show more interest in food when they see these bright colors.

You can easily make this healthy breakfast at home. This colorful idli is a tasty way to add vegetables to your kids' diet.

You steam these idlis without oil, so they work perfectly as breakfast or evening snacks. We will see the ingredients and preparation methods below.

Ingredients needed

Idli batter - 3 cups

Carrot - 1 small

Beetroot - 1/4 to 1/2 small

Spinach - A small handful

Salt - To taste

Oil or ghee - A little to grease the idli plates

Orange Carrot Idli

You need to wash and peel the carrot first. You boil the carrot and grind it into a smooth paste with a little water. You mix this carrot paste into one cup of idli batter. This gives a beautiful orange color to the idli.

Pink Beetroot Idli

You boil the beetroot separately and grind it with a little water. You mix this paste into one cup of idli batter. You will get a light pink or dark pink color depending on the beetroot quantity.

Green Spinach Idli

You wash the spinach well and boil it for a short time. You let it cool down and grind it into a smooth paste. You mix this paste into one cup of idli batter. You should not add too much spinach to maintain the batter's thickness.

Sunflower Idli

You pour the idli batter into the idli plates first. You arrange corn kernels around the edges like petals and steam them. You will get a beautiful sunflower-shaped idli.

You can easily make fussy kids eat healthy food with these fun shapes. Kids also get good fiber and nutrients from the corn.

Black Grape Bear Idli

You pour the idli batter into the plates. You use dry black grapes to make the eyes, nose, and ears of a teddy bear. You get a cute bear-shaped idli after steaming.

You can make kids eat eagerly by creating these different shapes. Kids also get the nutritional benefits of black grapes.

You grease the idli plates with a little oil or ghee. You pour the three colored batters into separate molds. You place them in the idli pot and steam them. The idlis will cook in about 10 to 15 minutes. The cooking time might change based on the idli size. You check if they are fully cooked and serve them hot.

Carrot -Carrots have rich beta-carotene. This helps your body make Vitamin A and improves eyesight.

Beetroot -Beetroots give you fiber and folate. They also add a natural color to the idli.

Spinach -Spinach provides folate, Vitamin K, and good dietary fiber.

Simple tips for fussy eaters

Make mini idlis: You can make mini idlis so kids can pick them up easily.

Use natural colors: You must use natural vegetable pastes instead of artificial food colors.

Decorate the plate: You can arrange the three colored idlis like a flower on the plate.

Reduce the spice: You should avoid chillies and serve them with mild coconut chutney or dal sambar.

Involve your kids: You can ask your kids to choose their favorite color. Kids show more interest when they help in food preparation.

You should mix vegetables into their favorite foods instead of worrying. This colorful vegetable idli is a great start. You can try different shapes and tastes later if your child dislikes a specific vegetable.