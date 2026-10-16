Ramayana Box Office: Can Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's Film Cross Rs 1,500 Crore, Beat Dhurandhar 2'S Record?

The upcoming 'Ramayana' is easily one of the most ambitious projects in Indian cinema right now, and the hype is already through the roof. Producer Namit Malhotra and director Nitesh Tiwari are bringing this epic to life. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi is Sita, Yash steps in as Raavan, and Sunny Deol takes on the role of Hanuman. Thanks to this massive star cast and a grand production scale, expectations are sky-high.

But a big movie brings big responsibilities. 'Ramayana' faces some serious challenges, from setting new box office records to proving the power of Indian cinema on a global stage. Trade circles are super curious to see how much this Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer will pull in on its opening day and during its lifetime run.

High stakes for 'Ramayana' after 'Adipurush'

Indian cinema has seen several movies based on the Ramayana epic. Two years ago, the Prabhas starrer 'Adipurush' hit the screens with massive hype. However, it completely failed to meet audience expectations.

Because of that, all eyes are now on Namit Malhotra and Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'. The makers are shooting this epic in two parts. The team has announced that Part 1 will hit the screens on November 5, right in time for the Diwali festival. Their main goal is to present this mythological story to a global audience using modern technology and grand visuals.

Will 'Ramayana' break the 'Dhurandhar 2' record?

The biggest challenge for 'Ramayana' right now is its box office opening. Trade experts are already debating if the movie can register a massive Day 1 collection and break the biggest opening record in Bollywood.

Reports suggest that 'Dhurandhar 2' currently holds the top spot with a Day 1 collection of around Rs 240 crore. To beat this record, 'Ramayana' needs to gross around Rs 250 crore worldwide on its very first day. We will only know if these estimates hold true once the movie actually releases.

The team is reportedly pushing hard for advance ticket bookings to cash in on the Diwali holidays. Reports indicate that advance bookings will open on October 15 in India and overseas markets. The makers have also dropped a new trailer to build up the hype.

Is 'Ramayana' targeting a Rs 1,500 crore collection?

The movie is not just chasing Day 1 numbers; it is reportedly aiming for a massive lifetime collection at the box office. The team is clearly eyeing the global market, as reports suggest the film will release in 40 languages worldwide and 5 languages in India.

The big question now is whether the total collection can touch the Rs 1,500 crore mark. To hit this massive number, the movie needs a strong opening, positive word-of-mouth, and a long theatrical run. Along with the big budget and visual grandeur, the actual storyline and audience reception will decide its ultimate success.

The movie reportedly has a runtime of around 200 minutes. The makers are also planning to hold paid premiere shows on the night of November 4. We have to wait and watch how the initial response from these premieres will impact the film's box office run.

Global challenge for the Ranbir and Yash combo

Legendary Hollywood composer Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman are scoring the music for this Nitesh Tiwari directorial. Namit Malhotra and Yash are jointly producing the film, while Hollywood's DNEG is reportedly handling the visual effects.

Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Raavan are the biggest draw for this movie. Everyone is eager to see if this attempt to present an Indian mythological tale on a global scale will win over international audiences alongside the domestic market.

'Ramayana' has some massive hurdles ahead, including breaking the Day 1 collection record, attracting a global audience, and hitting that long-term Rs 1,500 crore target. We will get a clear picture of how well the movie achieves these goals after its November 5 release.