Azerbaijan Produces $1B In Chemical, Pharma, Plastic Goods In Nine Months

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan produced goods worth $1.01 billion in the chemical, pharmaceutical, rubber and plastic manufacturing sectors from January through September 2026, according to the State Statistical Committee.

During the reporting period, pharmaceutical production increased by 60.4% year-on-year, while rubber and plastic products manufacturing grew by 8.5%. Chemical industry output, however, declined by 8%.

Among the main chemical products, polyethylene production fell by 23.3%, while ethylene production decreased by 23.8%. In the rubber and plastic products sector, production of several items also declined, including cellular plastic plates and sheets, polyethylene sacks and bags, and rigid plastic pipes and similar products.

Which chemical products saw declines?

From January through September 2026, Azerbaijan produced 33.1462 million cubic meters of inert gases, down 3.8% compared with the same period of the previous year. Nitrogen production, a major component of this category, amounted to 16.7178 million cubic meters, down 8.1% year-on-year.

Production of paints and varnishes reached 39,678 tons, an increase of 30.8% compared with the corresponding period of the previous year.

Output of inorganic chemicals totaled 25,320 tons, up 50.4% year-on-year. However, iodine production decreased by 2.1% to 147.1 tons.

Organic chemical production amounted to 518,200 tons, equivalent to 76.4% of the level recorded in the same period of 2025, representing a decline of 23.6%.

By product, ethylene production totaled 89,800 tons, propylene output reached 89,000 tons, and methanol production amounted to 269,400 tons. Compared with the same period of the previous year, ethylene production fell by 23.8%, propylene by 17.5%, and methanol by 25.2%.

Ethyl alcohol production totaled 52,600 decaliters, down 18.2% year-on-year.

Production of fertilizers and nitrogen compounds decreased by 13.4% to 420,600 tons. Urea accounted for 419,600 tons of this total, representing a 13.5% annual decline.

Pharmaceutical production posts significant growth

Despite the decline in chemical industry output, pharmaceutical production recorded substantial growth.

According to the State Statistical Committee, pharmaceutical output reached 21.7201 million manats (about $12.8 million) from January through September 2026. This was 192.8% of the level recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year, representing an annual increase of 92.8%.

Medical mask production also increased. A total of 4.2 million masks were produced during the reporting period, up 68% year-on-year.

The overall pharmaceutical production figure shows growth of 60.4%, while the figures for medicines and medical masks relate to individual product categories. These growth rates therefore refer to different product groups and are not directly comparable.

Rubber and plastic products manufacturing

From January through September 2026, production of rubber and plastic products increased by 8.5% compared with the corresponding period of the previous year. However, individual product categories recorded differing trends.

Production of other plates and sheets made of cellular plastics fell by 21% year-on-year. Output of polyethylene sacks and bags declined by 20.5%, while production of pipes, tubes, sleeves and hoses made of rigid plastics decreased by 6.4%.

Production of plastic rods, bars and profiles totaled 8,131.2 tons, up 8.5% year-on-year.

Output of plastic bottles, flasks and similar products reached 174.7951 million units, equivalent to 103.3% of the level recorded in the same period of the previous year, representing a 3.3% increase.

Sacks and bags made from plastics other than polyethylene totaled 6,523.9 tons, up 15.7% year-on-year.

Plastic floor, wall and ceiling coverings supplied in rolls or tiles amounted to 487,800 square meters, an increase of 42.4% compared with the same period of the previous year.

Production of construction products made from other plastics reached 2,385.8 tons, up 12.8% year-on-year.

Inventories of finished chemical products

As of October 1, 2026, industrial enterprises held inventories of various chemical and plastic products.

Stocks of paints and varnishes totaled 380.2 tons, while inventories of inorganic chemicals stood at 6,420 tons. Organic chemical stocks amounted to 54,400 tons.

Inventories of finished ethylene totaled 900 tons, while propylene stocks stood at 700 tons and methanol stocks reached 38,100 tons.

Fertilizers and nitrogen compounds accounted for 66,000 tons of inventories, including 66,000 tons of urea.

Inventories of rubber and plastic products also varied by category. Stocks of plastic rods, bars and profiles totaled 2,108.1 tons, while inventories of pipes and similar products made of rigid plastics stood at 2,143.2 tons.

Polyethylene sacks and bags accounted for 268.5 tons of stocks, while sacks and bags made from other plastics totaled 294.4 tons.

Inventories of construction products made from other plastics reached 225.4 tons, while stocks of plates and sheets made of cellular plastics stood at 90.7 tons.