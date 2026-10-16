Kazakhstan Commissions 18 Machine-Building Facilities In 2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan has commissioned 18 machine-building facilities since the beginning of 2026, with total investments of 83.4 billion tenge (about $183.6 million) and more than 1,800 permanent jobs created, the Ministry of Industry and Construction of Kazakhstan reported.

The facilities include production of dump trucks and special-purpose chassis, tubing and sucker rods for the oil industry, oil pumping units, irrigation machines, transformers, special-purpose equipment such as trailers and semi-trailers, and agricultural drones.

Another 11 projects are nearing completion, with investments exceeding 167.7 billion tenge (about $369.3 million) and around 2,000 jobs expected to be created.

The planned production facilities will manufacture traction locomotive wheel rims, axles and wheel centers, gears, railway wagon castings, bolster beams, side frames, heat-exchange equipment, transformers for integrating renewable energy, lifting cranes, industrial filters and other products.

A further 24 projects, with investments exceeding 346 billion tenge (about $761.9 million), are expected to be launched in 2027-2028. These include production of electric motors, truck tractors, concrete mixer trucks, truck-mounted cranes, motor graders, front-end loaders, dump trucks, wheels for rolling stock, heavy equipment for the mining and metallurgical industry, automatic fire suppression systems, electronic chips, fluorescent lamps and other products.

These projects are expected to create more than 5,000 permanent jobs.

Overall, the 53 ongoing and planned projects represent approximately 597.1 billion tenge (about $1.315 billion) in investment. Around 9,000 jobs are expected to be created, including approximately 800 in rural areas.

According to QazIndustry experts, the largest machine-building projects will be implemented in Astana, Almaty, Pavlodar Region, East Kazakhstan Region and Abai Region.

The US dollar equivalents are calculated at the National Bank of Kazakhstan's exchange rate of 454.14 tenge per $1 as of October 16, 2026.