Kyrgyzstan, IMO Hold Talks On Transport Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyz Ambassador to the United Kingdom Omar Sultanov and International Maritime Organization (IMO) Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez discussed cooperation in international transport, logistics digitalization and personnel training during a meeting in the United Kingdom on October 15, 2026.

According to the Kyrgyz Embassy, Omar Sultanov handed Dominguez the original documents confirming Kyrgyzstan's accession to several multilateral agreements governing maritime shipping, marine environmental protection and the harmonization of procedures for international maritime transport.

The sides also reviewed mechanisms for the practical implementation of the relevant conventions, the development of international transport corridors and ways to strengthen Kyrgyzstan's participation in the IMO's work.

Particular attention was paid to developing a joint technical assistance program, involving Kyrgyz representatives in the organization's specialized events and working formats, and expanding practical cooperation.

The sides also discussed the digitalization of logistics processes, including international transport data exchange and digital cargo tracking along the entire route, from Kyrgyzstan to the seaport and final recipient.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan is a landlocked country that relies on cross-border transport links to access international markets. The development of international transport corridors, improved logistics procedures and digital information exchange can help facilitate cargo movements and strengthen the country's connectivity with regional and global supply chains.

The International Maritime Organization is a specialized agency of the United Nations responsible for establishing international standards for shipping safety, maritime security and the prevention of marine pollution from ships. Its work also involves supporting the consistent implementation of international maritime conventions by member states.