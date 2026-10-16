Caon Services Inc. Partners With Orion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New resources will support Caon's tradespeople and the company's next phase of growth

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caon Services Inc., a Calgary-based commercial mechanical services provider, has partnered with Orion Services Group. The partnership gives Caon access to the expertise and resources of a broader skilled trades network as it looks to create more opportunities for its people.

“From the outset, Orion offered more than an investment; they offered a shared vision for Caon's future. Joining a growing network gives our people new opportunities and access to broader expertise, while preserving our name and the brand we've built. We're excited to have a partner who puts our team first and brings the support and stability to help us grow,” said Greg Bertsch, Executive Vice President, Caon Services Inc.

For Caon's people, the partnership means access to shared knowledge, training and development opportunities across the Orion network. With that support, Caon aims to deepen its commercial mechanical capabilities, grow its team and expand its reach, while preserving the local relationships and service standards that drive the business.

Established in 1997, Caon provides commercial plumbing, heating, HVAC and refrigeration services, from mechanical construction and installation to preventive maintenance and 24-hour emergency support. Its capabilities include medical gas installation, gas fitting and boiler services, including start-up and commissioning. Caon's certified journeymen and apprentices are supported by ongoing technical training and a strong commitment to safety.

Caon will continue operating under its local brand, with customers served by the same teams committed to exceptional service. The Caon leadership team has selected Brooke Kyle to serve as President, working alongside its continuing leaders.

“ What stood out to us about Caon was the strength of its people and its culture. The team has built something special in Calgary, and they are enthusiastic about the continued evolution of the business. To that end, the Caon leadership team has shown real foresight in choosing to bring Brooke Kyle on as President to help lead the business through the next phase of the Caon legacy. Combining Brooke's experience, Greg's knowledge of the business, market and customers, and the skills and dedication of the Caon team, we are very excited about the growth potential and the value Caon will bring to the Orion network,” said Robert Montgomery, Group President, Orion Services Group.

About Caon Services

Caon Services Inc. has served Calgary and surrounding communities since 1997. The company provides commercial mechanical construction, plumbing, HVAC and refrigeration, boiler services, preventive maintenance and emergency support. Learn more at caon.ab.ca.

About Orion Services Group

Orion Services Group is the forever home for businesses in the commercial and industrial skilled trades. By growing companies with great cultures, attracting the best technical and managerial talent, and creating unmatched growth opportunities for them, Orion Services Group is building market-leading companies in multiple service sectors. Learn more at orionservicesgroup.com.

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