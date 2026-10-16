Memetoro Hits $163,467.81 As Stage 8 Closes, $MT Public Sale And Memecoin Tokenomics

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MemeToro reports $163,467.81 raised in Stage 8 of its crypto presale as the project details the 1.2 billion $MT supply and updated token allocation







SINGAPORE, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

MemeToro has reported $163,467.81 raised in Stage 8 of its $MT crypto presale, approaching the round's $176,896.90 target as the project details the tokenomics supporting its planned AI memecoin ecosystem on BNB Chain.

The Stage 8 price is $0.00528 per $MT. MemeToro lists $0.05186 as its planned launch price. That figure is part of the project's launch plan and does not establish the price at which $MT will trade once exposed to open-market supply and demand.

The current token allocation assigns most of the 1.2 billion $MT supply to the public sale, with the remaining tokens divided between exchange reserves, marketing, trading, rewards and the team.

Stage 8 moves toward its round target

Stage 8 has reached approximately 90% of its stated funding target based on MemeToro's crypto presale latest figures.

At $163,467.81 raised, another $13,429.09 would take the stage to its $176,896.90 target.

Tokens in the current stage are priced at $0.00528. The presale structure establishes a price for the current round before the planned token launch.

MemeToro's stated $0.05186 launch price is separate from any future market price. Once a cryptocurrency begins open trading, liquidity, circulating supply, buyer and seller activity and wider market conditions can affect its value.

The presale is running while MemeToro develops the launchpad and AI infrastructure intended to form the wider use case for $MT.

Public sale receives 71% of the supply

MemeToro's corrected tokenomics put the total $MT supply at 1.2 billion tokens.

Of that amount, 852 million $MT, or 71%, is allocated to the public sale.

CEX reserves account for 120 million tokens, or 10% of supply. The marketing partner allocation is 90.72 million $MT, or 7.56%.

MemeToro Trading receives 60 million tokens, representing 5%, while 53.28 million $MT, or 4.44%, is assigned to MT Rewards.

The team allocation is 24 million $MT, or 2% of total supply.

The public-sale allocation is therefore considerably larger than any individual non-sale category.

The remaining supply has separate allocations

The 29% of supply outside the public sale is divided by function rather than placed into a single project allocation.

The 10% CEX reserve provides a distinct pool associated with centralized exchange requirements. MemeToro has separately designated tokens for its crypto presale, marketing partner, MemeToro Trading and MT Rewards.

The team holds the smallest named allocation at 2%.

These figures describe how the supply is divided. They should not be read as a vesting schedule or release timetable unless MemeToro separately publishes those conditions.

That distinction matters because allocation and circulating supply are different measures. A token can belong to a particular allocation without necessarily entering circulation at the same time as tokens in another category.

$MT is being designed around the MemeToro ecosystem

MemeToro is developing $MT alongside its AI Meme Launch Agent and BNB Chain launchpad rather than presenting the token as a standalone asset.

The project advertises staking rewards as one planned use within the $MT ecosystem. MemeToro is also developing a broader platform around AI-assisted memecoin creation, launches, market data and related crypto tools.

Its AI agent is intended to identify market signals and turn selected concepts into structured memecoin proposals. The launchpad is being designed to take approved proposals into funding rounds governed by smart contracts.

MemeToro has published working examples of this infrastructure through its open-source repository, although several components remain under development.

The extent to which those planned functions create demand for $MT will depend on the completed platform and its adoption. Presale participation does not guarantee future token value or liquidity.

About MemeToro

MemeToro is developing an open-source AI memecoin launchpad on BNB Chain. The project combines an AI Meme Launch Agent, fair-launch infrastructure, bonding curves, market analytics and planned $MT ecosystem functions.

The $MT crypto presale is currently in Stage 8. Cryptocurrency presales are speculative and carry a risk investors should research and make confident decisions.

More Information on MemeToro ($MT) Presale Here:

Website:

X:

Telegram:

YouTube:

CONTACT: Media contact: MemeToro Team...