Keke's Breakfast Cafe Brings Its Fresh Take On Breakfast To River City Marketplace

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New Jacksonville location celebrates grand opening with free pancakes and giveaways

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Keke's Breakfast Cafe is expanding its Jacksonville, FL presence with the opening of a new location at River City Marketplace, making it the brand's fifth cafe in the city. Located at 840 Nautica Drive, Suite 115, the new cafe will celebrate its grand opening on Thursday, Oct. 22 starting at 7 a.m. with a day of special offers for guests, including a free short stack of pancakes from open to close, no purchase necessary, while supplies last.Guests can also enter an in-store raffle each hour for a chance to win free pancakes for a month. Entries must be completed onsite, and winners must be present at the time of the drawing to claim their prize. The celebration will also feature a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Jax Chamber of Commerce scheduled for 9 a.m.Spanning 3,500 square feet, the new cafe brings Keke's signature breakfast and brunch menu to the popular shopping and dining location. Guests can dig into freshly made pancakes, waffles, omelets and other breakfast favorites in a bright, welcoming space featuring the brand's fresh, modern design. With convenient onsite parking and accessible entrances, the location offers an inviting spot to start the day.“The River City Marketplace is a great fit for Keke's, bringing together shopping, dining and opportunities for the community to gather around the breakfast table,” said Vic Cuda, Co-Owner.“We look forward to welcoming guests to the new location and giving Jacksonville diners another place to enjoy the freshly made breakfast and brunch favorites they crave.”The new Jacksonville cafe is owned and operated by franchisees Vic Cuda and John Metz, longtime business partners who have worked together since 2002. Their combined portfolio includes 63 Denny's restaurants and five Keke's Breakfast Cafe locations, bringing decades of restaurant industry experience to the new location.Following the grand opening, Keke's Breakfast Cafe at River City Marketplace will open daily from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., serving guests for dine-in breakfast and brunch.For more information, visit .About Keke's Breakfast CafeKeke's Breakfast Cafe is a Florida-born restaurant chain specializing in breakfast, brunch, and lunch favorites. Known for its freshly made meals, Keke's offers a wide range of options, including pancakes, waffles, omelets, and other classic dishes. With a commitment to high-quality ingredients and excellent customer service, Keke's Breakfast Cafe provides a welcoming and relaxed dining experience for customers of all ages. The cafe currently operates in Florida, Georgia, Nevada, Tennessee, Texas, Colorado, and California, with other locations in multiple U.S. states slated in the near future. For more information, please visit and follow Keke's on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

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Keke's Breakfast Cafe Brings Its Fresh Take on Breakfast to River City Marketplace News Provided By Ink Link Marketing October 16, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry



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