Southern Careers Institute To Host Spooktacular Halloween Events Across Texas

Annual campus celebrations will bring families and communities together for Halloween activities, entertainment, and seasonal festivities.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Southern Careers Institute (SCI) is hosting its annual Spooktacular Halloween celebrations throughout October at campuses across Texas. The events will welcome students, families, and local residents for seasonal activities, entertainment, and opportunities to connect with their communities.Spooktacular celebrations will take place at SCI campuses in Austin, Brownsville, Corpus Christi, Harlingen, Pharr, San Antonio, and Waco. Each location will offer a different selection of activities, including trunk-or-treating, costume contests, haunted houses, games, food vendors, and family entertainment.The festivities begin on October 21 at SCI's Corpus Christi, Harlingen, and Pharr campuses. Corpus Christi will feature a haunted house, face painting, live radio entertainment, local vendors, and games for all ages. Harlingen will feature a haunted house, trunk-or-treating, and giveaways, while Pharr will offer carnival-style activities, an obstacle course, and local vendors.On October 22, SCI's Austin Main Campus will host trunk-or-treating, local vendors, and campus tours, allowing visitors to explore the school's facilities.Additional celebrations are scheduled for October 29 at SCI's Brownsville, San Antonio North, San Antonio South, and Waco campuses. Activities will include costume competitions, bounce houses, face painting, music, and seasonal games. The San Antonio South event will also feature a job fair connecting attendees with local employers.Through these annual events, SCI provides opportunities for students and residents to participate in community activities while becoming more familiar with its campus locations.Event schedules and activities vary by campus. Community members are encouraged to contact their nearest SCI location for additional information.About Southern Careers InstituteFounded in 1960, Southern Careers Institute (SCI) has been dedicated to empowering Texas students through career-focused education. With eight campuses conveniently located in Austin, Brownsville, Corpus Christi, Harlingen, Pharr, San Antonio North, San Antonio South, and Waco, SCI offers a diverse array of programs designed to prepare students for successful careers and meaningful community contributions.Our training programs encompass various fields, including Business, Beauty, Allied Health, Technology, and Trades, with options for hybrid and online learning to accommodate different learning styles. Please note that not all programs are available at every campus.

Alyssa Luna

Southern Careers Institute

+1 512-432-1400

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Southern Careers Institute to Host Spooktacular Halloween Events Across Texas News Provided By CadenceSEO October 16, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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