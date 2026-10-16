Sedation Consult Highlights Online Nitrous Oxide Education During National Dental Hygiene Month

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) As ADHA's Power of Your Career week spotlights professional development, Sedation Consult shares a 14-credit online program for dental teams.

COLUMBIA, MO, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sedation Consult is highlighting its Essentials of Nitrous Oxide for Dentistry Parts 1 & 2 course during National Dental Hygiene Month, which the American Dental Hygienists' Association observes each October.This year's National Dental Hygiene Month theme is“The Power of Us.” Its October 12–18“Power of Your Career” week recognizes the many paths dental hygienists take and emphasizes professional development and career resources.Sedation Consult's Essentials of Nitrous Oxide for Dentistry Parts 1 & 2 is available to dentists, dental anesthesiologists, dental hygienists, and dental assistants. The program is designed to bring together foundational patient-care and monitoring concepts for dental teams in one online course.Course materials address patient requirements for sedation, the continuum of sedation, documentation and consent, ASA physical-status classifications, patient vital signs, heart anatomy, electrocardiogram fundamentals, monitoring basics, patient recovery and discharge, dental-office emergency protocols, and nitrous oxide within Guedel's planes of anesthesia.The course is sponsored by Sedation Consult in association with State Fair Community College in Sedalia, Missouri. It is created and presented by Allan Schwartz, DDS, CRNA, a Columbia, Missouri dentist. Sedation Consult states that Dr. Schwartz has taught anesthesia to dental and medical professionals for more than 13 years.Essentials of Nitrous Oxide for Dentistry Parts 1 & 2 includes 14 hours of lectures, written lecture notes, and a 100-question required examination. The course page states that participants must attain a score of 75% to pass. The program is available for 14 ADA/CERP continuing-education credits and is approved by the State Dental Boards of Missouri, Kansas, Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota.National Dental Hygiene Month information is available at . Course details for Essentials of Nitrous Oxide for Dentistry Parts 1 & 2 are available at .About Sedation ConsultSedation Consult provides continuing education and training for dental and medical professionals. Its course catalog includes offerings for dentists, dental anesthesiologists, dental hygienists, dental assistants, nurses, certified nurse midwives, and labor-and-delivery nurses.

Allan Schwartz, DDS, CRNA

Sedation Consult

573-268-4899

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Sedation Consult Highlights Online Nitrous Oxide Education During National Dental Hygiene Month News Provided By MSW Interactive Designs October 16, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.