Arizona Sunrays To Feature As A Pillar Booth At The 20Th Annual Certified Local Fall Festival

Arizona Sunrays Gymnastics & Dance Center announces its participation at the highly anticipated 20th Annual Local Fall Festival, hosted by Local First Arizona.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Arizona Sunrays Gymnastics & Dance Center is thrilled to announce its participation as a featured pillar booth at the highly anticipated 20th Annual Local Fall Festival, hosted by Local First Arizona. The vibrant community event will take place on Saturday, November 7, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Margaret T. Hance Park in Downtown Phoenix.As a longstanding cornerstone of youth fitness and family programming in the Valley, Arizona Sunrays is proud to represent the community spirit that the Local Fall Festival has championed for two decades. The family-friendly, dog-friendly festival invites locals to discover and connect with hundreds of Arizona-based businesses, makers, and artisans in a single day.At the Arizona Sunrays pillar booth, attendees can look forward to interactive, energy-filled activities designed to get kids moving and smiling. Visitors can meet the center's enthusiastic coaches, learn about diverse program offerings-ranging from gymnastics and dance to NinjaZone and seasonal camps-and grab exclusive giveaways.“We are deeply honored to be a pillar booth at an event that means so much to the Arizona economy and community,” said Sarah Atkins, Communications Manager at Arizona Sunrays. "The Local First Fall Festival aligns perfectly with our mission to empower families and foster a supportive, active community. We can't wait to connect with new and returning families, share our passion for movement, and celebrate alongside dozens of local food vendors, artisans, and fellow small businesses."The Local Fall Festival features activities for all ages, including live music, a Localist Activity Zone, and a massive culinary showcase featuring bites from more than 50 local restaurants, food trucks, and chefs. Attendees are encouraged to take the Valley Metro Rail to the Roosevelt/Central Avenue Station or utilize rideshare options to Margaret T. Hance Park.For more information about the Local Fall Festival, please visit localfirstaz/explore-fall-festival.About Arizona Sunrays: For over 30 years, Arizona Sunrays Gymnastics & Dance Center has empowered children through movement. Offering high-quality instruction in gymnastics, dance, NinjaZone, and active camps, Arizona Sunrays provides a safe, nurturing environment where children of all ages and abilities can build confidence, strength, and a lifelong love of physical fitness.

Sarah Atkins

Arizona Sunrays

+1 602.992.5790

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Arizona Sunrays to Feature as a Pillar Booth at the 20th Annual Certified Local Fall Festival News Provided By Arizona Sunrays October 16, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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