2026 Arte Of Beauty Awards Season 2 Winners Revealed, Celebrating Excellence Across The Global Beauty Industry

2026 Arte of Beauty Awards S2 Full Results Announced

2027 Arte of Beauty Awards Call for Entries

The Arte of Beauty Awards, presented by the International Awards Associate (IAA), has announced the winners of its 2026 Season 2 competition.

- Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Arte of Beauty Awards, presented by the International Awards Associate (IAA), has announced the winners of its 2026 Season 2 competition, concluding the program's inaugural year by recognizing outstanding achievements across beauty products, skincare, cosmetics, wellness, branding, retail experiences, innovation, marketing, services, and industry leadership.

The award attracted hundreds of entries from over 30 countries, bringing together established companies, independent brands, founders, product teams, retailers, service providers, agencies, innovators, and beauty professionals worldwide.

The Arte of Beauty Awards recognizes beauty as more than a finished product. It honors the ideas, innovation, identity, expertise, and execution that shape how beauty is created, presented, experienced, and brought to market.

2026 Category Winners of the Year

Leading the Season 2 results are three recipients named Category Winners of the Year, representing standout achievements across beauty products, professional services, and industry leadership.

.Product Excellence of the Year

Woosh Beauty Fold Out Face® by Atomic Honey for Woosh Beauty

Recognized in Best Eye Makeup Product, the all-in-one makeup system was created to make application more accessible, organized, and intuitive for everyday consumers.

.Service Excellence of the Year

Where Beauty Brands Come to Grow by Market Defense

The achievement recognizes a specialist commerce media agency that combines brand protection, advertising, creative, logistics, retail media, and marketplace management to support the growth of beauty brands.

.Visionaries & Leadership of the Year

David and Alexis Thurston, Danger Jones Co-Founders

The co-founders were honored for bringing together technical expertise, creative direction, and disciplined business leadership while building a professional beauty brand grounded in education, community, and long-term industry contribution.

Together, the recipients demonstrate that beauty excellence is established at multiple levels: from the products consumers use and the expertise helping brands grow to the leadership determining where the industry goes next.

Beauty Excellence Across a Global Industry

Beyond these leading honors, Season 2 recognized achievements across product development, brand building, retail, consumer experience, innovation, professional services, marketing, and leadership.

Among the featured Season 2 winners are: VEDIC LAB®, Elvis & Elvin Inc., ROSE CODE, INC., CBrands Inc Pte Ltd, Invity Pte Ltd, DermaQuest Clinical, Maxim Hair Restoration, Boley Nutraceuticals Ltd., and many more.

Together, the featured recipients demonstrate the range of expertise shaping modern beauty, from products and innovation to brand strategy, professional services, consumer experiences, and industry leadership.

The complete list of 2026 Season 2 beauty award winners and their recognized achievements is available through the official winner gallery at .

International Evaluation of Beauty Excellence

Entries were evaluated through a blind judging process by an international panel of industry professionals, with expertise spanning cosmetics, skincare, beauty innovation, brand development, retail, wellness, marketing, and professional services. Submissions were assessed according to criteria relevant to their respective disciplines, including quality, innovation, execution, brand strength, consumer experience, market relevance, and overall contribution to the beauty industry.

“Beauty today is shaped by far more than what reaches the shelf,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson for IAA.“It is driven by creativity, innovation, expertise, experience, and the people behind them. This season's winners demonstrate the breadth of excellence advancing the global beauty industry, with achievements that deserve recognition on an international stage.”

2027 Arte of Beauty Awards Now Open

Building on its inaugural year, the Arte of Beauty Awards has also opened entries for its 2027 competition, welcoming beauty brands, product teams, founders, retailers, service providers, agencies, innovators, and industry professionals worldwide. The Early Bird entry period closes on November 19, 2026, with complete categories, eligibility requirements, fees, and submission guidelines available at #howtoenter.

About the Arte of Beauty Awards

The Arte of Beauty Awards is an international competition recognizing excellence across the global beauty industry, from products, brands, and innovation to retail, services, marketing, professional expertise, and leadership. Presented by the International Awards Associate (IAA), the program celebrates the creativity, quality, expertise, and execution behind achievements shaping how beauty is created, experienced, and advanced.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Innovation Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, French Design Awards, Noble Business Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote, and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry-appropriate.

Emily T.

International Awards Associate Inc

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2026 Arte of Beauty Awards Season 2 Winners Revealed, Celebrating Excellence Across the Global Beauty Industry News Provided By International Awards Associate Inc October 16, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Retail, Social Media



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