JETNET Brings AI-Connected Aviation Intelligence And New Ramp Monitor To NBAA-BACE 2026

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3X growth in JETNET AI adoption highlight customer momentum ahead of live demonstrations at JETNET Booth #3030

- Derek Swaim, CEO JETNET

UTICA, NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- JETNET, a leading provider of aviation intelligence, data and workflow solutions, will showcase its latest innovations at NBAA-BACE 2026, Booth #3030, October 20 to 22 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Highlights include JETNET AI connectors that bring trusted aviation intelligence into the tools customers already use, the new Ramp Monitor product, and new enhancements and capabilities to further strengthen the data that powers the aviation industry.

For decades, JETNET has combined trusted aviation data, market intelligence and industry expertise to help customers make better decisions. Its latest work connects that intelligence to AI and to the workflows customers already use. JETNET has attended every NBAA since 1988, and this year's show is where the industry will see that work in practice.

"What excites me most heading into NBAA-BACE is what our teams have built this year and how quickly customers are putting it to work," said Derek Swaim, CEO of JETNET. "Every new capability starts with how our customers actually work, and that focus shaped everything we're bringing to Las Vegas."

JETNET AI brings trusted intelligence into everyday tools

JETNET AI pairs modern AI with decades of trusted aviation data and domain expertise, so customers can research complex questions faster, with every answer traceable to its source. Customers are adopting it quickly: usage has tripled over the past six months across every key aviation vertical JETNET serves.

Customers can access JETNET intelligence wherever they work: in JETNET applications, in CRM platforms such as Salesforce and HubSpot, and through collaboration and AI tools including Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Copilot, Slack, ChatGPT, Claude and WhatsApp.

"The questions our customers ask haven't changed: who operates this aircraft, where is it flying, who is fueling on my ramp," said Greg Kimball, Chief Product Officer of JETNET. "What's changed is how fast they can get the answer, and where. This year we focused on removing every step between the question and data they can trust."

Ramp Monitor brings flight intelligence to the ramp

Ramp Monitor is a new application that shows airport-based suppliers their addressable market of aircraft ground movements by service ramp. It attributes each tail to each supplier and tracks hourly and daily share of business across handling, parking, fuel, maintenance and other services, with live views and complete history back to January 2025. Any data set can be exported to CSV or Excel in two clicks.

Customers can track their share of:

- Arriving aircraft: the addressable market for handling and services.

- Parked time: implied parking revenue available from any operator or tail.

- Fuel uplift: modeled from outbound flights and the fuel demand of those sectors.

- Maintenance: probable maintenance events, based on aircraft dwell and down time at identifiable MRO ramps.

Attendees can see it in action at Booth #3030.

What attendees will see at Booth #3030

- JETNET AI connectors: live demos inside everyday tools and workflows.

- Ramp Monitor: live and historical share of ramp activity by supplier.

- Data enhancements: a first look at new capabilities that further strengthen JETNET data.

- Attendees can schedule time with the JETNET team here: Meet the JETNET Team

Press session: Business Aviation Intelligence in AI Assistants | Live Demo | Monday, October 19, 9:20 to 10:05 a.m. PT, Las Vegas Convention Center, Room W210

In this live demonstration, Christoph Kohler, JETNET Chief Data Scientist and Managing Director of WINGX, will show how AI agents combine JETNET's aircraft and transaction intelligence with WINGX's global flight activity data to deliver actionable insights for OEMs, operators, fuel suppliers and financiers.

"Most of what's on the open web about business aviation is incomplete or out of date, so AI assistants end up guessing," said Kohler. "Connect them to JETNET's aircraft intelligence and WINGX's global flight activity data and you get answers you can act on. Ramp Monitor applies the same data to the ramp, turning aircraft movements into commercial opportunity for airport service providers. We'll show both live, with real questions."

"The story this year is what we've built and how customers are using it," added Swaim. "JETNET has been at every NBAA-BACE since 1988, and with the strength of our portfolio and the new capabilities we're bringing to Las Vegas, this will be our best one yet."



About JETNET

Founded in 1988, JETNET is a leading provider of aviation intelligence, delivering the most comprehensive and trusted data on business and commercial aircraft worldwide. Through its AI-enabled platform and solutions, JETNET supports investment, operations, and strategic decision-making across the global aviation industry.

Sarmad Faraz

JETNET

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JETNET brings AI-Connected Aviation Intelligence and New Ramp Monitor to NBAA-BACE 2026 News Provided By JETNET October 16, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



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