Student First Technologies Launches Redesigned Website To Better Serve Education Funding Program Partners

Updated digital experience highlights the company's technology solutions for education funding programs and school choice

BLOOMINGTON, IN, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Student First Technologies (SFT), a leading provider of technology infrastructure for K-12 education funding programs, today announced the launch of its redesigned website, .The redesigned website provides a refreshed digital experience that makes it easier for education funding administrators, scholarship-granting organizations and other partners to explore SFT's technology solutions and learn how the company helps organizations manage and expand education funding opportunities for families.“Our new website reflects our continued commitment to helping education funding administrators do their work more efficiently and effectively to the benefit of the families who utilize these important programs to provide their children with the educational experience that best fits their needs,” said Forrest Fowler, CEO of SFT.“As education choice opportunities continue to evolve, organizations need technology partners that understand the complexities of program administration and can help them meet changing needs. Our redesigned website makes it easier for current and prospective partners to learn about our solutions and how we can support their goals and help them better serve the families they assist.”SFT provides end-to-end technology solutions for Education Savings Accounts (ESAs), tax credit scholarship programs, family grants and managed spending programs. Its platform helps administrators manage essential program functions, including intake, awarding, management, and disbursement, as well as auditing and reporting – all configured per program.The updated website brings these solutions into clearer focus, helping visitors better understand the company's capabilities and how its technology is best suited to meet their program's needs. Visitors can also learn more about SFT's experience supporting education funding programs across the country and connect with the team to explore potential solutions.The website redesign underscores SFT's commitment to providing technology that supports efficient program administration while helping families access education funding opportunities. By improving how the company communicates its solutions and capabilities online, the updated website serves as a resource for organizations seeking to implement, manage or expand education funding programs.About Student First TechnologiesStudent First Technologies is a financial technology company on the forefront of building and implementing education funding programs nationwide. SFT helps administer Tax Credit Scholarships, Education Savings Accounts, and family grants for scholarship granting organizations, state agencies, nonprofits, and schools nationwide. With more than a decade of experience expanding school choice, the company's end-to-end platform is designed to give partners the security, accountability, and ease of use they need to administer their programs. SFT has helped more than 300,000 students with access to over $1.3 billion in education funding. To learn more about Student First Technologies and explore its solutions, visit .Student First Technologies is a financial technology company, not an FDIC insured depository institution. Banking services provided by Bangor Savings Bank, Member FDIC. FDIC insurance coverage protects against the failure of an FDIC insured depository institution. Pass through FDIC insurance coverage is subject to certain conditions.The Student First Technologies MastercardDebit Card is issued by Bangor Savings Bank, Member FDIC, pursuant to license by Mastercard International Incorporated. Mastercard is a registered trademark, and the circle design is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated. Spend anywhere Mastercard is accepted.

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Student First Technologies Launches Redesigned Website to Better Serve Education Funding Program Partners News Provided By Bascom Communications Group October 16, 2026, 13:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Education, IT Industry, Technology



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