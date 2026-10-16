Instinct Bio Returns To Profit And Grows Revenue Nearly 10% In Yen Terms In First Half Of Fiscal 2026
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Instinct Bio Technical Company Holdings Inc.
/ Key word(s): Financial
Instinct Bio Returns to Profit and Grows Revenue Nearly 10% in Yen Terms in First Half of Fiscal 2026
16.10.2026 / 14:30 CET/CEST
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TOKYO, JAPAN - October 16, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Instinct Bio Technical Company Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: BIOT) (“BIOT” or the“Company”), a Japan-based developer, manufacturer and seller of stem-cell-based and regenerative-medicine-related cosmetics and health products, today announced unaudited results for the six months ended May 31, 2026 (“1H FY2026”) of Instinct Bio Technical Company Inc. and its four Japanese operating subsidiaries (the“Operating Group”), which became wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company on July 23, 2026. The interim financial statements, reviewed by Morison LC PLT, and management's discussion and analysis are furnished to the SEC on Form 6-K today. Results exclude the Company's predecessor, Relativity Holdings Inc., and business combination costs. Comparisons are with the six months ended May 31, 2025. 1H FY2026 Highlights
Yen amounts translated at average rates of approximately JPY 157.3 (1H FY2026) and JPY 150.0 (1H FY2025) per U.S. dollar. Full financial statements and MD&A are in the Company's Form 6-K furnished on October 16, 2026, available at .
About Instinct Bio Technical Company Holdings Inc.
Instinct Bio Technical Company Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: BIOT), headquartered in Tokyo, develops, manufactures and sells stem-cell-based and regenerative-medicine-related cosmetics and health products through its wholly owned subsidiaries in Japan. Learn more at .
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding growth, gross margin, liquidity, customer diversification and the timing and contribution of overseas initiatives. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks that could cause actual results to differ materially, including customer concentration, gross margin pressure, yen/U.S. dollar exchange rates, the Company's limited cash resources and dependence on related-party support and additional financing, its ability to regain and maintain compliance with Nasdaq continued listing requirements, and overseas regulatory approvals and partner performance, as described in the Company's SEC filings, including its shell company report on Form 20-F filed July 29, 2026. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements, except as required by law.
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Instinct Bio Technical Company Holdings Inc.
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News Source: Instinct Bio Technical Company Holdings Inc.
16.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Instinct Bio Technical Company Holdings Inc.
|United States
|ISIN:
|KYG4860C1078
|EQS News ID:
|2417376
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2417376 16.10.2026 CET/CEST
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