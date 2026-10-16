Connaught Place Restaurant Owner Moves Delhi HC Against Protests Seeks Compensation

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) A restaurant owner in Connaught Place has approached the Delhi High Court seeking directions to the authorities not to grant permission for unauthorised protests, demonstrations or assemblies in the commercial hub that could cause financial losses to traders.

Advocate Umang Tyagi on Friday mentioned the plea filed by Aayush Chopra, a partner at a restaurant at Connaught Place, before Acting Chief Justice (ACJ) Nitin Wasudeo Sambre.

During the mentioning, the ACJ observed that an order had been passed in similar petitions on Thursday and indicated that the present matter would now be taken up on October 27.

Apart from seeking directions to prevent unauthorised gatherings in Connaught Place, the petitioner has sought an assessment of the losses suffered by traders during the agitation organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on October 10 and compensation from those responsible.

The plea comes in the backdrop of a call by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke asking people to assemble at Central Park in Connaught Place at 5 p.m. on October 16.

According to the petition, Central Park has not been designated as a protest venue, and the proposed gathering could severely affect commercial activities in the area, particularly during the ongoing festive season.

The petitioner has contended that protests in the area must be conducted in accordance with the prescribed guidelines and at designated venues, arguing that unauthorised demonstrations could adversely affect the livelihood of traders and restaurant owners.

The plea further states that the CJP's gathering on October 10, despite the refusal of permission, had led to the closure of shops in Connaught Place and disrupted business activities in several markets across Delhi.

Citing estimates by traders' bodies, the petition claims that Connaught Place suffered losses of Rs 150 crore to Rs 200 crore on October 10, while business worth around Rs 2,000 crore was affected across Delhi.

The petitioner claimed that his restaurant had witnessed a sharp decline in business, including during Navratri, owing to the disruptions.

The petitioner has argued that the right to protest must be balanced against the fundamental rights of traders to carry on their business and that demonstrations should be confined to designated venues.

Relying on previous Supreme Court judgments, the plea states that the right to protest cannot be exercised at any place and that demonstrations expressing dissent must take place at designated sites.

It has also sought the assessment of losses suffered by traders and compensation from the persons responsible for the October 10 agitation.

The petition has arrayed the Union of India, the Delhi Police Commissioner, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, the New Delhi Municipal Council and the Delhi government as respondents.

The matter comes amid ongoing proceedings before the Delhi High Court concerning the proposed CJP demonstration at Central Park.

On Thursday, the High Court recorded the assurance given by the Delhi Police that all possible measures under the law would be taken to control and regulate the activities of Dipke.