Cargo On Inland Waterways Surpasses 200 MMT Maritime India Vision Target

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) Cargo movement on India's inland waterways rose from 29 million metric tonnes (MMT) in 2014–15 to 218 MMT in 2025–26, at a compound annual growth rate of 20.13 per cent and the growth has already surpassed the 200 MMT target set under Maritime India Vision 2030, an official factsheet said on Friday.

The growth signals a shift from potential to performance for inland waterways, and the statement highlighted the strategic role of National Waterway‐2, which links Dhubri to Sadiya across an 891‐kilometre navigable stretch - the longest in the country.

Cargo on NW‐2 rose from 0.90 million metric tonnes (MMT) in FY25 to 1.29 MMT in FY26, underscoring the need for stronger navigational infrastructure along the waterway.

Further, new riverine lighthouses are being added to support round‐the‐clock movement, the statement added. New projects therefore combine navigation safety, technological support and tourism development along the Brahmaputra.

India's rivers and waterways are being energised as a force multiplier for the economy, offering a cost-efficient and cleaner mode for transportation. Moving a tonne of freight by water costs roughly one-third of road transport and half of rail. It also generates a fraction of the carbon emissions. This eases pressure on highways and reserves them for passengers and time-sensitive goods.

Hydrographic surveys and fairway maintenance are being done to help vessels navigate changing river conditions. Digital platforms are providing information on depths, routes, vessel movement and weather, the statement noted.

Regular thalweg surveys covered 22 National Waterways as of September 2026. Surveys are conducted weekly, fortnightly or monthly, depending on the waterway.

The Indian portion of the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol route was also covered under this monitoring system. This is an inland water transit network that enables cargo movement between India and Bangladesh through designated river routes.

The country has 111 National Waterways (NW) to promote shipping and navigation, out of which 32 are currently operational. The total length of 111 waterways is 20,187 km, spread across 23 states and 4 Union Territories.

-IANS

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