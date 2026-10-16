CJP Tiranga March: Delhi Police Circulate List Of Rules For Respecting National Flag

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) Amid dramatic scenes, detentions by law enforcers and a congregation of Tricolour-waving people in Connaught Place to support the CJP's 'Lehra Do Tiranga' march, the Delhi Police on Friday circulated on social media a list of rules related to respecting the national flag.

In a post on social media, the police cautioned people against disrespecting the Tricolour while waving it to express patriotism.

The Delhi Police said on X,“Our Tricolour deserves the highest respect. Let patriotism reflect in every gesture. Respect the Flag. Uphold the Pride.”

Within hours of detaining Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder and convener Abhijeet Dipke for giving a call for an unauthorised march, the police took to social media and circulated a list of 12 rules culled out from the Flag Code of India.

The police cautioned people against disrespecting the tricolour – an offence that invites imprisonment of up to three years with a fine.

Circulating the rules, the police reminded citizens that the“Flag shall not be intentionally allowed to touch the ground or floor, or trail in water; it shall not be used to cover a speaker's desk, nor draped over a speaker's platform; it shall not be draped over the hood, top, sides or back of any vehicle, train, boat or aircraft or used as a covering for a building”.

While the CJP's proposed venue for the Tiranga march - Central Park in Connaught Place (CP) – remained out of bounds on Friday evening, many people gathered around the circular Central Park, on roads converging at the central Delhi park and gates of Rajiv Chowk Metro station till after sunset.

Left student leader Neha Bora and some of her All India Students' Association supporters were detained and ferried away by the police, while other small groups of slogan shouters were detained from Barakhamba Road and other spots.

Later, Rajya Sabha MP and Communist leader John Brittas marched in Connaught Place with supporters while holding the tricolour in hand.

The police continued to use social media to educate people about the respect to be shown towards the national flag, reminding them about the illegality of intentional display of the flag with”saffron” down.

In their message on X, the police quoted the rules and said that the tricolour shall not be used as part of any costume or uniform, or embroidered or printed on cushions, handkerchiefs, napkins or dress material.

“No lettering of any kind shall be placed on the National Flag, and the Flag shall not be used as a receptacle for receiving, delivering, holding or carrying anything, except flower petals placed inside before it is unfurled on special occasions and National Days,” reminded the Delhi Police on X.

According to the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, a person who brings into contempt the Indian National Flag shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years, or with a fine, or with both.

Earlier, Dipke was detained after being served two notices by the Delhi Police, urging him to refrain from staging the gathering at Connaught Place, as the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has not given permission for it and prohibitory orders are in place at the proposed venue.

According to officials, one of the notices was issued on behalf of the New Delhi district authorities under the Delhi Police Act, instructing individuals not to visit Central Park, as Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) is currently in force.

A second notice was issued to Dipke by the South West Delhi authorities, reminding him that he, along with CJP co-conveners Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, were previously 'bound down' (placed under a legal undertaking) following their preventive detention at the airport and subsequent production before a court.