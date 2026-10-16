LLA Recognizes Traveyond For Exceptional Bespoke Lifestyle Services In France

MENAFN - Mid-East Info), a premier luxury concierge and bespoke lifestyle management firm, has been awarded a 2025for. This accolade recognizes Traveyond's exceptional dedication to delivering tailored, elegant, and deeply personalized experiences to clients in France and around the world. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Since its founding,has committed itself to elevating the concept of concierge service. Based in Paris, the company offers an extensive suite of services, from arranging exclusive accommodations and private tours to facilitating luxury shopping experiences, wellness, dining, and event planning, all designed to reflect each client's unique preferences. By anticipating needs and delivering service with discretion, artistry, and refined detail, Traveyond has set a standard for what luxury lifestyle service can and should be.

“Winning this award is a validation of our longstanding belief that true luxury lies in the thoughtful execution of every detail, and in anticipating desire even before it is voiced,” said Khaled Otrok (CEO).“This recognition by the Luxury Lifestyle Awards strengthens our resolve to continue pushing the boundaries of bespoke service.”

Alexander Chetchikov, CEO of Luxury Lifestyle Awards and President of the, shared his congratulations:“It is always inspiring to see brands like Traveyond that put so much detail, thought, and attention into their work for their clients. Their success illustrates what the best bespoke lifestyle services truly are: experiences that transform life's moments into something exceptional. Congratulations to the entire Traveyond team for embodying the highest standards of luxury.”

This award further cements Traveyond's reputation among discerning clients who value meaningful encounters, trust, safety, and authenticity.

Traveyond is a Paris-based boutique luxury concierge and lifestyle management company offering services to individuals, families, and corporates seeking refined, bespoke experiences. From daily lifestyle needs to once-in-a-lifetime journeys, Traveyond curates each service with discretion, creativity, and a deep respect for each client's values and taste.