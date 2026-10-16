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UAE's Ali Alhosani Becomes First Emirati To Be Elected IMF Executive Director

UAE's Ali Alhosani Becomes First Emirati To Be Elected IMF Executive Director


Date: 2026-10-16 09:44:44

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Ali Alhosani has been elected executive director at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), becoming the first Emirati to hold the position, According to the Dubai Media Office.

The UAE represents Arab Group countries and the Maldives on the IMF Executive Board, reflecting the country's experience in economic and financial development, the office said.

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Khaleej Times

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