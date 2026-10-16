UAE's Ali Alhosani Becomes First Emirati To Be Elected IMF Executive Director

The UAE represents Arab Group countries and the Maldives on the IMF Executive Board, reflecting the country's experience in economic and financial development, the office said.

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