Commissions, Statutory Authorities And State Enterprises (COSASE) Flags Delays In Human Rights Cases Despite Shs28.95 Bn Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) Funding

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

The Public Accounts Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE) has raised concerns over delays in investigating human rights complaints, inspecting detention facilities and concluding tribunal cases at the Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC), despite increased government funding.

Presenting the committee's report on the Report of the Auditor General on the financial statements of the UHRC for the audit year ended 31 December 2025, Chairperson Muwada Nkunyingi said the commission had weaknesses in financial management, procurement, asset management and strategic plan implementation.

The report was presented during a plenary sitting chaired by Speaker Jacob Markson Oboth, on Thursday, 15 October 2026.

UHRC received Shs28.95 billion in revenue in the 2024/2025 financial year, up from Shs18.34 billion the previous year. Of this, Shs28.87 billion came from the Consolidated Fund and Shs88 million from non-tax revenue.

However, the committee said increased funding had not translated into full implementation of the commission's mandate.

“The inability to conclude tribunal cases, undermined access to justice during the just concluded strategic plan period of FY 2020/21–FY 2024/25,” the report states.

Of 22 strategic plan targets assessed, 13 were fully achieved, while nine were partially achieved. UHRC inspected 1,054 detention facilities against a target of 1,350, leaving 296 uninspected. Meanwhile, 19 per cent of registered cases remained uninvestigated; only 50 complaints were concluded through the tribunal against a target of 250, and 49 cases were mediated against a target of 400.

The committee cited inadequate funding, delayed recruitment and weaknesses in resource allocation, urging UHRC to prioritise activities directly linked to its mandate. It also recommended compliance with the Treasury Instructions, 2017, which limit employee compensation to 65 per cent of recurrent expenditure.

On procurement, the committee questioned the failure to complete Shs70.4 million in head-office partitioning works. The funds were reportedly redirected to office furniture following plans to relocate to JLOS House in Naguru, but evidence of the purchases was not provided. It recommended accountability for the funds and appropriate action by the Inspectorate of Government and the Directorate of Public Prosecutions.

The report also flagged discrepancies in asset records, 20 vehicles worth Shs2.484 billion that had exceeded their five-year useful life, and underutilised land.

It further blamed internal conflicts among commission members and staff for undermining operations, recommending legal reforms and action against public officers involved in persistent conflicts.

Debate on the committee report was deferred to a later sitting.

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