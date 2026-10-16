Lesotho: Khoeli Scoops Women Heroes Awards

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Mrs. Malerato Khoeli from Lesotho has been named among the global recipients of the first-ever FAO 100 Women Heroes Awards during a momentous ceremony held at the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) headquarters in Rome.

The landmark awards, hosted on the sidelines of the ongoing World Food Forum (WFF) 2026, recognise women farmers who have transformed agriculture from simple subsistence farming into highly impactful enterprises.

Congratulating the laureates, FAO Director-General Dr. Qu Dongyu described the awardees as“women of substance” who turn farming into“the very bloodline of humanity”.

He noted that many of the 100 women rose from smallholder backgrounds and overcame severe poverty to become essential suppliers of agricultural produce at local, national, and global levels.

Dr. Qu highlighted that closing the gender gap within farming and food ecosystems possesses immense economic and social value, noting that gender equality in agriculture could increase global GDP by 1 trillion US dollars and pull 45 million people out of food insecurity.

From Humble Beginnings to Global Recognition

In an interview following the ceremony, an emotional Mrs. Khoeli stated she was deeply humbled by the maiden award, noting that her agricultural success required intense dedication,“sweat, and blood”. She recalled how her farming journey began as a small-scale poultry layers project before expanding into commercial piggery and large-scale grain production.

Mrs. Khoeli dedicated the international award to the entire Basotho nation, giving special credit to the community of Khanyane with whom she maintains a close agricultural partnership.

“Children, families, communities and the world need [women's] leadership and efforts to make agrifood businesses fashionable to younger girls and children across the world,” Mrs. Khoeli said, urging women across Lesotho to persevere in agricultural enterprises.

High-Level Support from the Kingdom

The historic event was witnessed firsthand by His Majesty King Letsie III, who is leading the high-level delegation from Lesotho in his multi-faceted roles as the Head of State, African Union (AU) Champion for Nutrition and Food Security, and FAO Special Ambassador for Nutrition.

Following the conclusion of these high-level side events, His Majesty is scheduled to deliver a key address at the official World Food Day celebrations and WFF closing ceremony on Friday, 16 October 2026.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Lesotho.--br- src="" alt="Government of Lesotho" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo