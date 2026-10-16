Dr. Rasha Kelej, Merck Foundation Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shares Powerful Leadership Insights Through“The Kelej Leadership Pyramid”

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation ( ), President of the“More Than a Mother” Campaign, has published a new thought-provoking leadership article titled “The Kelej Leadership Pyramid: Why Good Leaders Fail and How They Can Sustain Success”, under her newly launched virtual Mentorship and Leadership Platform, "Beyond Power; Leadership, Global Influence and Impact".

In this insightful article, Dr. Kelej introduces the concept of the Kelej Leadership Pyramid, a practical framework that explores the key elements required for sustainable leadership success and examines why even highly capable leaders can lose effectiveness over time.

Drawing on her extensive experience leading impactful development programs across more than 50 countries and working closely with First Ladies, Presidents, Ministers, and healthcare experts, Dr. Kelej highlights the importance of balancing vision, execution, emotional intelligence, adaptability, integrity, and continuous personal growth.

To read the full article and access the platform, visit:



Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej (Ret.) shares,“Leadership failure rarely happens suddenly. It often begins with small compromises, blind spots, or an overreliance on past successes. Through the Kelej Leadership Pyramid, I aim to provide leaders with a practical framework to continuously evaluate themselves, strengthen their leadership foundations, and create sustainable impact.”

The article emphasizes that effective leadership is not defined solely by authority or professional achievement, but by the ability to inspire trust, empower others, embrace change, and remain committed to lifelong learning and self-reflection.

Through this latest publication, Dr. Kelej continues her mission of sharing practical leadership insights that inspire and empower the next generation of leaders, helping them to navigate through the increasingly complex and fast-changing environments.

The article is available through Dr. Rasha Kelej's Mentorship and Leadership Platform, "Beyond Power; Leadership, Global Influence and Impact," through Substack, that has been launched to create an accessible resource designed to inspire, guide, and support future leaders, particularly women and young future leaders in Africa, Asia and Global South Countries. The platform is accessible to all, ensuring that aspiring leaders from diverse backgrounds can access valuable mentorship, leadership insights, and practical guidance.

Link to Dr. Rasha Kelej's Mentorship and Leadership Platform:

The articles can be freely accessed on Dr. Rasha Kelej's website:

The links of the articles can also be accessed on Merck Foundation Website:

The links can also be accessed on the Social Media channels of Dr. Rasha Kelej and Merck Foundation.

Through the Mentorship and Leadership Platform, Dr. Rasha Kelej is committed to sharing her 32 years of knowledge and experience to support and guide aspiring individuals in unlocking their hidden potential, achieving their professional and personal goals, and becoming the leaders of tomorrow.

To learn more about the Dr. Rasha Kelej's journey , visit her Social Media Handles: Instagram ( ), Facebook ( ), X ( ), and YouTube ( ).

And Merck Foundation Social Media Handles: Facebook ( ), Instagram ( ), X ( ) and YouTube ( ).

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Merck Foundation.

Contact:

Mehak Handa

Community Awareness Program Manager

Phone: +91 9310087613/ +91 9319606669

Email: ...

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