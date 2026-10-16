Craitrix Launches Custom P2P Crypto Exchange Development For Businesses Ready To Build Their Own Trading Marketplace
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Craitrix, a blockchain, AI, and custom software development company, today announced its P2P crypto exchange development services. The services help startups, fintech businesses, crypto brokers, and enterprises launch their own peer-to-peer cryptocurrency trading platforms.
In a P2P exchange, buyers and sellers trade directly with each other. Sellers post offers, buyers pick the one that suits them, and the platform keeps the trade safe from start to finish. Craitrix builds these platforms around each client's market, payment methods, and business model.
What businesses get with a Craitrix P2P exchange:
Escrow-based trading: Crypto is locked during a trade and released only when the agreed conditions are met.
Wallet and blockchain integration: Support for Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Solana, Tron, and stablecoins such as USDT and USDC.
Flexible payment options: Bank transfers, digital payment services, and regional payment methods.
Merchant and admin tools: Dashboards to manage offers, users, fees, disputes, and platform activity.
Built-in security: Multi-factor authentication, KYC/AML integration, API protection, data encryption, and audit logs.
Mobile apps: Android and iOS apps for buyers, sellers, and merchants.
Craitrix offers several ways to get started. Businesses can choose a custom platform, a white-label solution, or a quick MVP to test their idea before scaling. Existing exchanges can also upgrade through modernization and migration services. Development costs start from $8,000 for a basic platform, depending on project scope.
“Peer-to-peer trading is growing fast, and businesses need a platform that is simple for users and safe for every trade. Our goal is to make that easy to launch.”
– Ram Mohan, CEO, Craitrix
Beyond the core platform, businesses can add AI-assisted fraud detection, automated dispute management, referral and reward programs, and multi-region support for different languages and currencies. Revenue options include transaction fees, featured ads, and premium merchant plans.
Craitrix supports clients from planning and design through development, testing, launch, and ongoing maintenance.
Learn more:
About Craitrix
Craitrix is a blockchain, AI, and custom software development company that helps businesses build secure, scalable, next-generation digital products. Its services include crypto exchange development, blockchain and Web3 development, smart contracts, token development, mobile and web apps, and UI/UX design. Craitrix is headquartered in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, with a delivery center in Bengaluru.
Media Contact
Craitrix Technologies
Phone / WhatsApp: +91 7904 514634
Telegram: @craitrix
Website:
Email:...
In a P2P exchange, buyers and sellers trade directly with each other. Sellers post offers, buyers pick the one that suits them, and the platform keeps the trade safe from start to finish. Craitrix builds these platforms around each client's market, payment methods, and business model.
What businesses get with a Craitrix P2P exchange:
Escrow-based trading: Crypto is locked during a trade and released only when the agreed conditions are met.
Wallet and blockchain integration: Support for Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Solana, Tron, and stablecoins such as USDT and USDC.
Flexible payment options: Bank transfers, digital payment services, and regional payment methods.
Merchant and admin tools: Dashboards to manage offers, users, fees, disputes, and platform activity.
Built-in security: Multi-factor authentication, KYC/AML integration, API protection, data encryption, and audit logs.
Mobile apps: Android and iOS apps for buyers, sellers, and merchants.
Craitrix offers several ways to get started. Businesses can choose a custom platform, a white-label solution, or a quick MVP to test their idea before scaling. Existing exchanges can also upgrade through modernization and migration services. Development costs start from $8,000 for a basic platform, depending on project scope.
“Peer-to-peer trading is growing fast, and businesses need a platform that is simple for users and safe for every trade. Our goal is to make that easy to launch.”
– Ram Mohan, CEO, Craitrix
Beyond the core platform, businesses can add AI-assisted fraud detection, automated dispute management, referral and reward programs, and multi-region support for different languages and currencies. Revenue options include transaction fees, featured ads, and premium merchant plans.
Craitrix supports clients from planning and design through development, testing, launch, and ongoing maintenance.
Learn more:
About Craitrix
Craitrix is a blockchain, AI, and custom software development company that helps businesses build secure, scalable, next-generation digital products. Its services include crypto exchange development, blockchain and Web3 development, smart contracts, token development, mobile and web apps, and UI/UX design. Craitrix is headquartered in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, with a delivery center in Bengaluru.
Media Contact
Craitrix Technologies
Phone / WhatsApp: +91 7904 514634
Telegram: @craitrix
Website:
Email:...
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