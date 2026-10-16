Countdown Begins For Five Nights Of Music At TV9 Festival Of India 2026
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, October 16, 2026: The wait is almost over, Delhi. With the festival gates opening today with Harshdeep Kaur's soulful opening night on October 16, the celebration will pick up pace with rap sensation Raftaar taking over the stage on October 17. Happening at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, India Gate, New Delhi, TV9 Festival of India 2026 will then roll straight into three nights of Dandiya from October 18 to 20, with live artists and celebrity DJs keeping the dance floor busy till the very end.
Raftaar's name means "speed," and he has lived up to it ever since Swag Mera Desi put him on the map in 2013 and won him Best Urban Song at the Brit Asia TV Music Awards. Born Dilin Nair and raised in Delhi, he has since given the country super hits and Bollywood bangers like All Black, Dhaakad from Dangal, and Bandook Meri Laila. A key force in taking desi hip-hop to the mainstream, he is bringing his full swagger to the capital. Expect the stadium to turn into one giant rap-along, with phones out and lyrics on every tongue. The concert starts at 7:00 PM, so Delhi has its evening plans sorted.
From 18th to 20th, the dance floor changes gears. Each Dandiya night opens at 6:00 PM with a live act, moves on to a second artist, and closes with a celebrity DJ set from 8:00 to 10:00 PM. October 18 brings BP Singh and Sheyas Dhramdhikari, with DJ Shival taking the night home. On October 19, Nizami Bandhu and Saurabh Shaury hold the stage before DJ Veronika turns up the tempo. The finale on October 20 features Falita and Mehfil e Khas, with DJ Nitish Gulani sending everyone off in style. Folk rhythms, live vocals and club-ready beats, all on one dance floor.
Away from the stage, there is plenty to do from morning till night. Visitors can explore India's biggest Durga Puja pandal, shop at the lifestyle expo and bazaar, and eat their way through the food festival. Cultural showcases and activities for young visitors round things off, making it an easy plan for families, friends and festive enthusiasts alike.
Tickets for the Raftaar concert and the Dandiya nights are available on BookMyShow and District. So dust off your festive best, find your dancing shoes, and get ready for a rap-to-raas run that Delhi won't forget.
Experience TV9 Festival of India 2026
Festival Dates: October 16 to 20, 2026
Venue: Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, India Gate, New Delhi
Festival Timings: 11:00 AM–10:00 PM
Evening Schedule
October 16: Live Music Concert featuring Harshdeep Kaur
October 17: Raftaar Live Concert | 7:00 PM onwards
October 18: Dandiya Night | BP Singh (6–7 PM), Sheyas Dhramdhikari (7–8 PM), DJ Shival (8–10 PM)
October 19: Dandiya Night | Nizami Bandhu (6–7 PM), Saurabh Shaury (7–8 PM), DJ Veronika (8–10 PM)
October 20: Dandiya Night | Falita (6–7 PM), Mehfil e Khas (7–8 PM), DJ Nitish Gulani (8–10 PM)
About TV9 Network:
TV9 Network, promoted by Associated Broadcasting Company Pvt Ltd (ABCL), is India's leading News Network. The network owns and operates one national Hindi news channel, TV9 Bharatvarsh, and an English News Channel, News9, and five regional channels, comprising TV9 Telugu, TV9 Kannada, TV9 Marathi, TV9 Gujarati, and TV9 Bangla. The network holds leadership positions in its respective markets and has expanded significantly into the digital space, offering content through websites, social media, and a pioneering OTT platform, News9 Plus.
Raftaar's name means "speed," and he has lived up to it ever since Swag Mera Desi put him on the map in 2013 and won him Best Urban Song at the Brit Asia TV Music Awards. Born Dilin Nair and raised in Delhi, he has since given the country super hits and Bollywood bangers like All Black, Dhaakad from Dangal, and Bandook Meri Laila. A key force in taking desi hip-hop to the mainstream, he is bringing his full swagger to the capital. Expect the stadium to turn into one giant rap-along, with phones out and lyrics on every tongue. The concert starts at 7:00 PM, so Delhi has its evening plans sorted.
From 18th to 20th, the dance floor changes gears. Each Dandiya night opens at 6:00 PM with a live act, moves on to a second artist, and closes with a celebrity DJ set from 8:00 to 10:00 PM. October 18 brings BP Singh and Sheyas Dhramdhikari, with DJ Shival taking the night home. On October 19, Nizami Bandhu and Saurabh Shaury hold the stage before DJ Veronika turns up the tempo. The finale on October 20 features Falita and Mehfil e Khas, with DJ Nitish Gulani sending everyone off in style. Folk rhythms, live vocals and club-ready beats, all on one dance floor.
Away from the stage, there is plenty to do from morning till night. Visitors can explore India's biggest Durga Puja pandal, shop at the lifestyle expo and bazaar, and eat their way through the food festival. Cultural showcases and activities for young visitors round things off, making it an easy plan for families, friends and festive enthusiasts alike.
Tickets for the Raftaar concert and the Dandiya nights are available on BookMyShow and District. So dust off your festive best, find your dancing shoes, and get ready for a rap-to-raas run that Delhi won't forget.
Experience TV9 Festival of India 2026
Festival Dates: October 16 to 20, 2026
Venue: Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, India Gate, New Delhi
Festival Timings: 11:00 AM–10:00 PM
Evening Schedule
October 16: Live Music Concert featuring Harshdeep Kaur
October 17: Raftaar Live Concert | 7:00 PM onwards
October 18: Dandiya Night | BP Singh (6–7 PM), Sheyas Dhramdhikari (7–8 PM), DJ Shival (8–10 PM)
October 19: Dandiya Night | Nizami Bandhu (6–7 PM), Saurabh Shaury (7–8 PM), DJ Veronika (8–10 PM)
October 20: Dandiya Night | Falita (6–7 PM), Mehfil e Khas (7–8 PM), DJ Nitish Gulani (8–10 PM)
About TV9 Network:
TV9 Network, promoted by Associated Broadcasting Company Pvt Ltd (ABCL), is India's leading News Network. The network owns and operates one national Hindi news channel, TV9 Bharatvarsh, and an English News Channel, News9, and five regional channels, comprising TV9 Telugu, TV9 Kannada, TV9 Marathi, TV9 Gujarati, and TV9 Bangla. The network holds leadership positions in its respective markets and has expanded significantly into the digital space, offering content through websites, social media, and a pioneering OTT platform, News9 Plus.
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